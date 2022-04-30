Top Day 3 NFL draft prospects at positions of need for the Saints

Good big boards are usually depleted by the end of Day 2 of the NFL draft, and that goes for Dylan Sanders and his top-100 players as well. However, there are still some surprising prospects available going into the third day of the draft for the New Orleans Saints to potentially take advantage of.

With two selections left, one fifth-rounder (164) and one in the sixth (191), it may be a while until the Saints are on the board. But they could also look to trade up. Here are some of the best prospects still available in what many consider “Special Teams Day.”

Safety

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Tycen Anderson, Toledo (-) Verone McKinley III, Oregon (-) Markquese Bell, Florida A&M (-)

All of the safeties from Dylan’s top-100 list are now off the board as we round into Round 4. However, there are still some interesting safety prospects available. With second round selection Alontae Taylor expected to compete at corner as opposed to the expected move to safety at the next level, the Saints should still be looking to address this spot. Anderson, McKinley, and Bell all bring different elements of the game to the roster, allowing for flexibility with the veterans on the unit.

Anderson is an outstanding athlete with very high football IQ, but his instincts will fail him at times. Saints co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Kris Richard would be a great mentor to help him through that. AMcKinley doesn’t have the best size (5-foot-10 and 192 pounds) but has tremendous ball skills which he displayed at Oregon with 11 interceptions and 21 passes defensed. Finally, Bell gives you more of a Malcolm Jenkins-like box safety who is a hard hitter with great instincts. He has played a ballhawking role in the past as well. Keep in mind too that there’s an early season need at safety if Maye is suspended for his pending DUI case.

Defensive tackle

AP Photo/Brandon Wade

Perrion Winfrey (37) John Ridgeway, Arkansas (-) Matthew Butler (-)

A top-40 player from Sanders’ big board is still available. Winfrey would be the Saints’ first Big 12 conference selection since Kansas State offensive lineman Tavon Rooks was chosen with pick 202 in the 2015 draft. He’d be an absolute steal for New Orleans depending on what’s caused his fall. Ridgeway would be a great option to try to replace the Malcom Brown nose tackle role. Butler would be an athletic option that keeps the Knoxville to New Orleans pipeline going. The Saints love their Tennessee defensive linemen.

Pass catcher

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

WR Calvin Austin III, Memphis (59) WR Khalil Shakir, Boise State (72) TE Cade Otton, Washington (74)

You want RAS? You got RAS. Each of the wideout options comes in above the 8.3 mark while Austin top 9. He and Shakir may be below the Saints’ usual wide receiver thresholds in terms of size, but their speed and short area quickness could lead them to operate outside of the prototype much like with first-round selection Chris Olave. Otton doesn’t have a grade this year from the RAS metrics without workouts this offseason. But at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, he’s got good enough size with his pass-catching and route-running ability to the role the dice in the third day. Not wildly dynamic, but if his ankle injury is healed up ahead of 2022, he has the traits to develop over the years.

Running back

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M (36) Dameon Pierce, Florida (-) Tyler Allgeier, Penn State (-)

With the potential of not having star running back Alvin Kamara at the beginning of the year, the Saints should look to invest in running back one way or another this offseason. Spiller is a dynamic back who can make some insane catches as well. He was being argued as the top tailback in this year’s draft for a while throughout the process. Pierce is a fierce pass blocker and can run in multiple schemes. Allgeier is another guy that can work well in the run and passing game. He’s got more career carries than the Saints usually like in their drafted backs, but his talent would be hard to pass up if he falls or the Saints look to trade up to address the position.

