Top daily fantasy football plays for Week 2 of the NFL season

Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

With Week 2 of the NFL season upon us, we take a look at some of the best values to be found on Draftkings and FanDuel, and some players worth fading.

SB Nation will be bringing you the top Daily Fantasy options each week through the regular season and into the playoffs. We have a small sample size of which offenses look good to target and others we should avoid until further notice. As for who should be in your lineups, here are the top value plays of the week, with an eye toward low ownership and high upside.

Quarterback

The narrative is about Angry Tom Brady. Most people think it’s about what happened 10 days ago. Sure, but what about eight years ago? That was the last time the Patriots played the Saints in New Orleans and it was one of the worst losses in Brady’s regular-season history. That’s a revenge game narrative that shouldn’t go overlooked. Also, the Saints’ defense just got torched by Sam Bradford, and now plays on short week. Add in Brady’s high price, which usually scares off the value hunters, and he might not even be a chalky play. It all adds up to a great option this week.

Brees is back at home this week, and as we know in DFS, the Superdome is the Coors Field of football. Brees’ home/road splits are among the most extreme in football, right there with Ben Roethlisberger. The difference between Ben and Brees this week is the opponent. The Patriots defense looked like a shell of itself against the Chiefs and Dont’a Hightower is out this week. Brees will need to match Brady bomb-for-bomb, and don’t doubt that he won’t.

Winston is coming in a forgotten man, as are all Bucs and Fins this week. It’s a good time to get a solid quarterback at a fair price in a plum matchup against the Bears at home. I think the Winston-Mike Evans stack will be the most productive in DFS this season and it all starts with the Week 2 “opener.”

There might be a tendency to avoid Carr in what should be blowout win for the Raiders at home against the punchless Jets. But I suspect that all those points are going to come through the air, before the Raiders turn to Marshawn Lynch to close it out.

Discount Darling: Alex Smith, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles ($5,700 DK, $7,200 FD)

Was Smith’s performance in Week 1 a fluke? I don’t think so. As great as Kareem Hunt was, most of his damage came as receicer. There’s nothing about the Eagles secondary that should keep Smith from essentially repeating his Week 1 performance, especially at home in a competitive game.

I know it’s the Colts, but with David Johnson out, do defenses really need to play the running game honestly. I guess we’ll see, but until Palmer shows he can be productive without Johnson behind him, I’m looking elsewhere.

Also consider: Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons; Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles; Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks.

Running back

If you liked what Tarik Cohen did to the Falcons last week out of the backfield, now translate that to an early-down back in an elite offense. Montgomery was solid last week against a formidable Seattle defense, so he should have all sorts of opportunities against a lesser challenge in Atlanta.

Another forgotten man from Week 1 against a defense that struggled to contain C.J. Anderson on Monday night and now has to deal with an extremely well-rested Ajayi on a short week. Add to the mix the amount of check-downs one might expect from Jay Cutler and you have a big PPR number for Ajayi on tap.

McCoy racked up 27 total touches last week, and had he not tapped out with an apparent injury with the Bills on the goal line, he might have added a touchdown to his total last week. McCoy is good to go in Week 2 and though he faces a tough defense, he’s going to get crazy volume again, including plenty of pass targets.