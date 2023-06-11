This top Cowboys’ offseason objective was achieved

With the close of last week’s minicamp, the Cowboys slate of offseason practices officially come to an end. The next time players meet for practice will be in roughly six weeks, when training camp kicks off in Oxnard.

Offseason OTAs (organized team activities) and minicamps are important to every team in the NFL. It’s a time when teams can start installing their playbooks, test players in different roles and rotations, and lay the groundwork for training camp.

For the Cowboys this offseason, it’s especially important since the offense is undergoing a renovation of sorts with Mike McCarthy taking over play-calling and Brian Schottenheimer replacing Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator.

For as important as installs and rotations are, they pale in comparison to health and safety. Getting out of minicamps without suffering any major injuries is always the top objective and it’s an objective the Cowboys thankfully avoided.

“I have no major injury concerns,” McCarthy said following the final practice. “The state of our practice structure is part of that. There’s nobody we’re worried about right now.”

After being fined in each of the previous two seasons for violating NFL offseason practice rules, McCarthy had no choice but to dial things down. A third violation could have resulted in the loss of a draft pick and given the rules themselves are in place to protect the health of players, lighter offseason work is intuitively safer.

Injuries, in general, have long been an issue on McCarthy-led football teams. After Green Bay ranked near the top of the NFL in injuries from 2010-2013 (per Football Outsiders’ adjusted games lost measurement), McCarthy made the conscious effort to focus on health and safety. It’s then when he added GPS tracking to his players (to ensure they weren’t overworked) and when he changed the way his team practiced in the offseason.

“I’ve always felt since the first day I came here that scheduling and how you train a football team is the most important part of the head coach’s job,” McCarthy said in 2014. “That’s another competitive arena you’re in.”

Since McCarthy arrived in Dallas, he’s noticeably treated injuries and rehabs with extra care. Often erring on the side of caution he’s given his veteran players added time off in offseason, preseason, and regular season practices.

While injuries are unavoidable, McCarthy seems to be focused on avoiding as many needless offseason injuries as much as possible. Aside from a quick scare from CeeDee Lamb during the most recent minicamp (he’s fine), the Cowboys appear to have escaped without any new injuries to report.

Several players are still rehabbing from 2022 injuries, but majority are on track to be participants in training camp (with the possible exception of Jourdan Lewis still rehabbing from a lisfranc injury).

The Cowboys were able to lay the groundwork for the 2022 season but more importantly, they were able to escape without fines or injuries. That marks a pretty successful offseason for a McCarthy team.

