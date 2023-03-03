Top cornerback prospect Joey Porter Jr. met with the Commanders at the combine

The Washington Commanders could go a few different directions with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Washington needs help on the offensive line, a cornerback; some even think the Commanders look at a tight end, which appears highly doubtful.

And there is always the quarterback position.

During this week’s NFL combine, Washington will meet with numerous players, not just first-round possibilities. The combine is the perfect place to have a few minutes of facetime with as many prospects as possible.

Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is arguably the top cornerback in the draft. It’s a deep class, but he’s one of three names you’ll frequently hear mentioned as the top corner.

Porter took the podium on Thursday and acknowledged meeting with the Commanders.

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. said he had a formal interview with the Commanders. “I talked to them a lot.” He added that he likes the number of Penn State players in Washington (Jahan Dotson, Shaka Toney, Tariq Castro-Fields). pic.twitter.com/GU4s0FG39a — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) March 2, 2023

Porter didn’t just meet with Washington, but he “talked to them a lot.”

Porter couldn’t help but notice all of his former Penn State teammates on Washington’s roster: Jahan Dotson, Tariq Castro-Fields and Shaka Toney.

The Commanders will meet with other cornerbacks, too. But if Porter falls to No. 16, Washington should strongly consider him. He possesses excellent size, is physical and has plenty of experience. His father, Joey, is a former NFL star of 13 seasons with 98 career sacks.

What will be most interesting is if the Commanders have Porter in Ashburn for one of their top 30 visits.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire