Top college wide receivers: Two former Sooners make list, CeeDee Lamb snubbed

Over the years under Bob Stoops and now Lincoln Riley, the Oklahoma Sooners have produced many top wide receivers in college football. Two of those former Oklahoma pass catchers were named among the top 50 greatest college wide receivers.

Bill Connelly of ESPN (subscription required) put together the list of the top 50 greatest wide receivers of the last 50 years. While two former Oklahoma players were named among the 50, one such player was noticeably missing with current Dallas Cowboy, CeeDee Lamb.

During Lamb’s tenure in Norman, Oklahoma, he racked up 3,292 yards with 32 touchdowns on 173 receptions. As a senior Lamb averaged 21.4 yards per reception and 15 total touchdowns. Not me mention he provided one of the greatest highlights in the Red River Rivalry against the Texas Longhorns’ defense or lack thereof.

Looking now at the two Oklahoma Sooners who made the top 50 greatest wide receivers list.

Dede Westbrook: 2015-16

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Coming in at No. 43 on the list, Westbrook compiled 2,267 yards and 21 touchdowns on 126 catches. He was a problem for many defenses in the Big 12 Conference.

What ESPN Says…

Despite playing only two years — at a school that has produced endless wideout talent, no less — Westbrook stood out. As Baker Mayfield’s go-to in 2016, Westbrook caught 80 passes for 1,524 yards and 17 TDs as a senior.

Ryan Broyles: 2008-11

Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Coming in at No. 21 on the list, Ryan Broyles was one of the most consistent Oklahoma pass catches. During his time in Norman, Broyles racked up 4,586 yards and 45 touchdowns on 349 receptions.

What ESPN Says…