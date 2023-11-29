Top college prospects in 2023 TSSAA football championships, including Tennessee, Vanderbilt commits

Some top Tennessee high school football prospects will be featured in this week's TSSAA BlueCross Bowl football state championships that will begin with three Division II title games Thursday at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga.

Here's a look at the athletes who will be playing this week in state championship games across all nine classifications who have committed or are currently being recruited by some of the nation's top college football programs.

Class 1A: South Pittsburg vs. McKenzie

Martavious Collins, South Pittsburg, Sr: Collins is a three-star prospect and the No. 45 prospect in the nation and No. 14 in Tennessee according to 247Sports Composite. He transferred to South Pittsburg from Georgia last summer and is committed to Auburn.

Class 2A: East Robertson vs. Riverside

Elijah Groves, East Robertson, Sr.: Groves is a four-star linebacker and the No. 7 prospect in Tennessee. He had 15 Division I offers, including Memphis, Middle Tennessee State, UAB and Virginia Tech but committed to Kentucky in July.

Isaiah Groves, East Robertson, Jr.: Isaiah is a three-star running back, ranked No. 21 in Tennessee, who has offers from Kentucky along with NC State, UAB and Charlotte. He's a Mr. Football finalist. He's rushed for 2,967 yards this season with 30 touchdowns.

Zach Groves, East Robertson, So.: The 6-foot-4, 215-pound edge rusher has offers from Tennessee, Purdue, Kentucky, NC State, Charlotte and UAB. He has 66 tackles, 24.5 for a loss, 7.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and an interception.

Class 3A: Alcoa vs. East Nashville

Eli Owens, Alcoa, Jr.: He is a four-star recruit and the No. 11 prospect in Tennessee and has offers from Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, UT, Wisconsin and Michigan State among others. He has 34 receptions for 434 yards and five touchdowns.

Brandon Winton Jr., Alcoa, Sr.: Winton, a South Florida commit, is the No. 102 wide receiver in the country and the No. 24 player in the state. He transferred to Alcoa from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Winton has 59 receptions for 1,142 yards and 11 TDs.

Class 4A: Pearl-Cohn vs. Upperman

D'Arious Reed, Pearl-Cohn, Sr.: Reed has drawn interest from Ole Miss and Maryland. In 10 games, Reed has 34 receptions for 761 yards and 11 TDs. He had 178 yards receiving and two TDs in last year's state title loss to Anderson County.

Zeion Simpson-Smith, Pearl-Cohn, Sr: Has offers from Samford, UNLV, Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, East Tennessee State among others. He has 990 yards rushing with 16 touchdowns, including four TDs in semifinals against Haywood.

Class 5A: Knoxville West vs. Page

Ryan Scott, Knoxville West, Sr.: Scott has an offer from Wake Forest and leads West with 146 total tackles, 16.5 for a loss, three interceptions, a fumble recovery.

C.J. Smith, Knoxville West, Sr.: Smith was the Region 2-5A Defensive Lineman of the Year last season. He has 56 tackles, 20 for a loss with 12.5 sacks (three in semifinals). He holds offers from Buffalo, Memphis, Western Kentucky and Wofford.

Brenden Anes, Page, Jr.: Rated as a three-star, the linebacker ranked as the No. 30 prospect in Tennessee. He recently picked up an offer from Tennessee and holds offers from Charlotte, Indiana, Memphis, Western Kentucky and Austin Peay.

Eric Hazzard, Page, Jr.: Hazzard is a Class 5A Mr. Football finalist at linebacker who holds offers from Charlotte, Miami (Ohio) and Austin Peay.

Ronan O'Connell, Page, Sr.: A three-star offensive tackle, O'Connell committed to Clemson over Tennessee and Wisconsin. The four-year starter is the No. 13-ranked player in the state and No. 45 offensive tackle in the country.

Class 6A: Oakland vs. Houston

Stephen Ellison, Oakland, Sr.: The safety missed the entire 2022 season with a concussion but is still rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 58 player in Tennessee in the 2024 class. His top offers are Ole Miss, Florida Atlantic and Toledo.

Duane Morris, Oakland, Jr.: Morris, who transferred from Red Bank, is a four-star 2025 athlete who holds offers from Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Colorado, Louisville, Duke and Georgia Tech. Morris is a Mr. Football finalist who has 1,150 rushing yards in the postseason alone. He has 1,736 yards rushing this season with 23 touchdowns as well as 565 yards receiving.

Division II-A: Friendship Christian vs. MTCS

Kaden Buchanan, Friendship Christian, Fr.: Buchanan already has offers from Memphis and Austin Peay and has nine tackles through 11 games with three for a loss.

Jesse Perry, MTCS, Sr.: The three-star prospect and Tennessee commitment is the No. 59 offensive lineman nationally and the 22nd-ranked prospect in Tennessee. He held offers from Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Missouri and others.

Division II-AA: CPA vs. Boyd Buchanan

Owen Cabell, CPA, So.: The 6-3, 195-pound wide receiver has offers from Tennessee, Vanderbilt and UNLV. Through nine games, he's caught 22 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns.

Ondre Evans, CPA, Sr.: Evans had more than 30 offers, including Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Michigan, Ole Miss and NC State. He committed to LSU in June then flipped to Georgia in October. The defensive back is a four-star athlete in the Class of 2024 and is the No. 1-ranked prospect in Tennessee and No. 14-ranked cornerback nationally. Evans, who has missed time with an injury, has 18 tackles and one interception.

Crews Law, CPA, Sr.: Law committed to North Carolina, which is coached by Cookeville native Mack Brown. Law, the No. 31-ranked player in Tennessee, picked the Tar Heels overs Kentucky and Vanderbilt after his brother, Cade, transferred from Vandy (baseball) to walk on as a football player at UNC. Crews, a linebacker, has 78 tackles, 9.5 for a loss with 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.

Jackson Mathews, CPA, Sr.: Mathews held offers from Tennessee, Arkansas State and Ball State and committed to the Vols in September. Mathews has 25 tackles, three interceptions, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble and six passes defended as a defensive back.

John Wayne Oliver, CPA, Sr.: Oliver is a three-star Class of 2024 offensive lineman who committed to Ole Miss and coach Lane Kiffin, picking the Rebels over Auburn and TCU. He's ranked as the No. 49 lineman in the nation and No. 16 player in the state.

STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS TSSAA football state championship pairings for 2023 BlueCross Bowls

Division II-AAA: Baylor vs. McCallie

Amari Jefferson, Baylor, Sr.: Jefferson was one of the most sought-after recruits in Tennessee, commiting to Alabama over the Vols and two-time defending national champion Georgia. He's the fourth-ranked prospect in Tennessee and No. 22-ranked wide receiver nationally.

Max LeBlanc, Baylor, Sr.: LeBlanc is an Ohio State commit who is the No. 5-ranked prospect in Tennessee and No. 17 tight end nationally.

Whit Muschamp, Baylor, Sr.: Muschamp is the son of former Florida and South Carolina coach, and current Georgia co-defensive coordinator, Will Muschamp. Whit committed to Vanderbilt in March and is a three-star QB, ranked No. 37 in Tennessee.

Cameron Sparks, Baylor, Jr.: Sparks is ranked as the No. 1 athlete in the nation and No. 2 prospect in Tennessee for the 2025 class. The four-star has more than a dozen offers that include Tennessee, Georgia, Wisconsin, Vanderbilt, Colorado, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State and Miami.

Marcellus Barnes, McCallie, Sr.: Barnes is a four-star recruit and the No. 9-ranked prospect in Tennessee who committed to Virginia Tech in June. He's ranks as the No. 32 cornerback in the 2024 class and also holds offers from Georgia, Ole Miss, Florida State and Vanderbilt. He has 54 tackles, 3.5 for a loss, four interceptions and 10 passes defended.

Carson Gentle, McCallie, Sr.: The 6-3, 241-pound defensive lineman is a Tennessee commit who ranks No. 29 prospect in Tennessee. A three-star standout, Gentle also holds offers from Stanford, Virginia Tech, Indiana, Kentucky and Ole Miss. The Mr. Football finalist has 71 tackles, 11 for a loss and 2.5 sacks.

Jeremy St-Hilaire, McCallie, Sr.: Hilaire became Vanderbilt's first commitment for the 2024 recruiting class Feb. 11. The three-star QB is ranked the No. 26 prospect in Tennessee and also holds an offer from Wake Forest. He's thrown for 2,269 yards, 21 touchdowns, seven interceptions while rushing for 276 yards and a TD.

Reach sports writer George Robinson at georgerobinson@theleafchronicle.com and on the X platform (formerly Twitter) @Cville_Sports.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: TSSAA football playoffs: Top prospects in 2023 state championships