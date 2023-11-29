Top college football recruits in MHSAA championship games, including 3 Mississippi State commits

The MHSAA football state championships are Thursday-Saturday at Ole Miss. As we prepare for the final games of the Mississippi high school football season, let’s take a look at the top recruits who will be playing for state championships this week.

Jathan Hatch, Biggersville: Hatch, a 6-foot-2 safety, is the No. 30 player in the state in the Class of 2024. He’s a three-star prospect and committed to Louisville.

Aaron Travis, Grenada: Travis, a 6-foot-6 defensive lineman, is the No. 28 player in Mississippi in the Class of 2024 and a three-star prospect. He’s committed to Southern Miss.

Tyler Miller, Laurel: Miller is a 6-foot-7 offensive lineman and four-star prospect in the Class of 2025. He’s the No. 8 player in Mississippi. He has offers from Auburn, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and others.

KaMario Taylor, Nouxbee County: Taylor, a 6-foot-4 quarterback, is a three-star prospect and Mississippi State football commit. He’s ranked the No. 14 player in the Class of 2025.

Dequadrion Welch, Nouxbee County: Welch, a 5-foot-10 receiver, is a Mississippi Valley State football commit. He's ranked the No. 69 player in Mississippi in the Class of 2024.

Andrew Maddox, Oak Grove: Maddox is a four-star defensive lineman and the No. 3 player in Mississippi in the Class of 2025. He has offers from Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Colorado and others.

Anthony Maddox, Oak Grove: Maddox is a 6-foot-1 quarterback for the Warriors. He’s the No. 13 player in the state in the Class of 2024, a three-star prospect and a Texas A&M commit.

Caleb Moore, Oak Grove: Moore is a 6-foot-3, 250-pound defensive lineman for the Warriors. He’s a three-star prospect and the No. 18 player in Mississippi in the Class of 2024. He’s a Southern Miss commit.

Jalen Owens, Oak Grove: Owens, a 6-foot-5 defensive lineman, is a three-star prospect in the Class of 2024 and a Southern Miss football commit.

Chase Pinkston, Oak Grove: Pinkston, a 6-foot-1 athlete, is the No. 45 player in Mississippi and three-star rated prospect in the Class of 2024. He has offers from Alcorn State, Arkansas State, Nicholls State, UNLV, Southeastern Louisiana and Wright State.

Nehemiah Taylor, Oak Grove: Taylor, a 6-foot-1 athlete and three-star prospect, is the No. 38 player in the state in the Class of 2024. He holds offers from Southern Miss and Arkansas State.

PJ Woodland, Oak Grove: Woodland is ranked the No. 17 player in Mississippi and is a three-star prospect in the Class of 2024. A 6-foot, 165-pound cornerback, Woodland is committed to LSU.

Braylon Burnside, Starkville: Burnside, listed as an athlete, is ranked the No. 7 player in Mississippi in the Class of 2024. A four-star recruit, Burnside recently decommitted from Mississippi State.

Trey Petty, Starkville: Petty is a 6-foot quarterback and an Illinois football commit. He’s ranked the No. 23 player and a three-star rated recruit in the Class of 2024.

Jay Stevenson, Starkville: Stevenson, a three-star recruit, is a 6-foot-1 running back and No. 49 player in Mississippi in the Class of 2024. He holds offers from Akron, Arkansas State and South Alabama.

Kahnen Daniels, West Point: Daniels, a running back, is ranked the No. 9 player in Mississippi in the Class of 2024. He’s committed to Florida.

Zay Lowery, West Point: Lowery, a 6-foot-3 defensive lineman, is a three-star prospect and Southern Miss commit. He’s the No. 39 player in the state in the Class of 2024.

Fred Clark, Winona: Clark, a 6-foot-2 linebacker, is the No. 27 player in the state and a three-star prospect in the Class of 2024. He’s committed to Mississippi State.

Javien Jackson, Winona: Jackson, a three-star prospect and 6-foot-1 linebacker, is the No. 68 player in Mississippi in the Class of 2024. He holds an offer from Arkansas State.

TJ Lockhart, Winona: Lockhart, a 6-foot-6 offensive lineman, is ranked the No. 26 player in Mississippi in the Class of 2024. He’s a 3-star prospect and committed to Mississippi State.

Tyler Lockhart, Winona: Lockhart is a 6-foot-3 linebacker, four-star prospect and the No. 9 player in Mississippi for the Class of 2025. He holds offers from Louisiana Tech, Georgia Tech and Mississippi State.

MHSAA STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS: Mississippi high school football state championship schedule 2023: MHSAA football playoffs pairings

Reach Wynston Wilcox at wwilcox@gannett.com and on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @wynstonw__.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: MHSAA football playoffs: Top college recruits in state title games