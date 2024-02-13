Here are the top college football recruiters ahead of the 2024 season
With the conclusion of National Signing Day last week, the 2024 recruiting cycle is complete, as every program is focused on spring football and building their respective 2025 cycle heading into the summer.
Looking deeper into the vast and complicated recruiting world, it seems that, on the surface, head coaches receive more credit for landing top prospects than the staff that surround them, but that can’t be further from the truth.
For example, former Texas A&M HC Jimbo Fisher’s elite 2022 recruiting class, especially concerning the defensive prospects, was primarily due to the work of assistant coaches Elijah Robinson and the late Terry Price, while Robinson has now transitioned to Syracuse as the program’s new defensive coordinator.
For new Aggies head coach Mike Elko, several new staff members, including Holmon Wiggins (WR coach), Ishmael Aristide (CB coach), and Trooper Taylor (RB coach), have helped secure A&M’s 16th-ranked 2024 cycle, culminating with the signing of long time commit, 5-star athlete Terry Bussey.
Looking at the entire college football coaching landscape to nail down the best recruiters in 2024, 247Sports ranked the Top 10 assistant coaches who deserve such credit.
Associate head coach Vince Marrow — Kentucky
247Sports 2024 recruiting ranking: 24th
Marrow’s commits: 9
Quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan — LSU
247Sports 2024 recruiting ranking: 9th
Sloan’s commits: 6
Associate head coach Frank Wilson — LSU
247Sports 2024 recruiting ranking: 9th
Wilson’s commits: 9
Defensive line coach Tray Scott — Georgia
247Sports 2024 recruiting ranking: No. 1
Scott’s commits: 4
Wide receivers coach Junior Adams — Oregon
247Sports 2024 recruiting class: 4th
Adams’ commits: 5
Defensive line coach Al Washington — Notre Dame
247Sports 2024 recruiting ranking: 8th
Washington’s commits: 5
Defensive line coach Jason Taylor — Miami
247Sports 2024 recruiting ranking: 6th
Taylor’s commits: 5
Wide receivers coach Marcus Davis — Auburn
247Sports 2024 recruiting ranking: 7th
Davis’s commits: 4
Wide receivers coach Holman Wiggins — Texas A&M (formerly with Alabama)
247Sports 2024 recruiting class ranking: 16th
Wiggins’ commits: 9
Head coach Fran Brown — Syracuse
247Sports 2024 recruiting ranking: 34th
Brown’s commits: 8