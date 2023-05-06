Top college football receiver rankings for 2023 feature USC

The USC Trojans lost a number of quality receivers in the offseason. Jordan Addison went to the NFL and the Minnesota Vikings. Kyle Ford, C.J. Williams, and Gary Bryant all transferred out of the program. Addison and Ford in particular are notable losses. They were very good receivers in their own right and on their own terms, but they also represented very different kinds of wide receivers who gave balance to the Trojans’ wide receiver room.

Addison was a speed receiver who could blow the top off defenses and draw lots of attention from opposing defenses on his side of the field. Ford was a big-bodied receiver who was very hard to guard on intermediate-range routes in which he could box out an opposing safety or linebacker. Addison and Ford represented a yin-yang “brain and brawn” combination which lent a lot of diversity to what USC could achieve in the passing game. These are significant departures.

Yet, as you’ll see, USC is still stacked at receiver heading into the 2023 season.

One analyst placed USC among the very best programs in the country in terms of its wide receiver room. See which other schools joined the Trojans at the top of the list:

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) makes the catch as Michigan Wolverines defensive back Mike Sainristil (0) defends during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Buckeyes could have two top-10 picks in the 2024 NFL draft. Marvin Harrison Jr. is a likely top-three pick, joining Caleb Williams.

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian talks with an official during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Texas Longhorns at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.

Osu Vs Texas Football

The Longhorns’ offense should be fun even with Bijan Robinson now in the NFL. Quinn Ewers, or perhaps Arch Manning, have a lot of weapons. The QB-WR connections on this offense will make everyone better.

LSU TIGERS

Nov 5, 2022; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

LSU always has a large crop of quality wide receivers, and this year is no exception with Malik Nabers, Brian Thomas, Kyren Lacy, and Chris Hilton as well as Alabama transfer Aaron Anderson.

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Nov 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Huskies have both Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan returning, and Washington is surely going to give USC a run for its money. Odunze was mentioned as a player to watch for the 2024 NFL draft.

USC TROJANS

Apr 15, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Dorian Singer (15) and defensive back Vincent Ragsdale (82) fights for the ball during the Spring Game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Trojans saw Jordan Addison get picked in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft, but they added Arizona WR Dorian Singer. They have Mario Williams, Tahj Washington, and Brendan Rice all on the team, not to mention five-star players Zachariah Branch and Makai Lemon. They’re loaded. Again.

