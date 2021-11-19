Top college football games to watch this weekend

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson plays against Maryland on Oct. 9 in Columbus, Ohio. (Jay LaPrete / Associated Press)

Each week, the Times’ national college sports reporter J. Brady McCollough will help plan your Saturday game watch schedule by revealing the matchups he will have his eye on at each stage of the day’s slate.

Kegs and Eggs

No. 7 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State, 9 a.m., ABC

The Buckeyes are nearly three-touchdown favorites after pummeling Purdue, which just beat Michigan State.

Iowa State at No. 13 Oklahoma, 9 a.m., Fox

Matt Campbell’s Cyclones have had the Sooners’ number, but Oklahoma needs to win to stay in control of the Big 12 race.

No. 10 Wake Forest at Clemson, 9 a.m., ESPN

Are the Demon Deacons for real? This isn’t a good Clemson team, but a win in Death Valley would resonate.

Texas at West Virginia, 9 a.m., ESPN2

Even at 4-6, Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns have made for must-see TV in his first season at Texas.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass downfield against Texas A&M on Oct. 9 in College Station, Texas. (Sam Craft / Associated Press)

Fire up the grill

No. 21 Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama, 12:30 p.m., CBS

The Crimson Tide have shown that they are vulnerable this year, and Arkansas could be tough enough to hang.

Southern Methodist at No. 5 Cincinnati, 12:30 p.m., ESPN

SMU’s explosive passing offense will provide a real test for the Bearcats, who are still clinging to playoff hopes.

No. 6 Michigan at Maryland, 12:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

The Wolverines need to win for the Ohio State game to be for all the marbles. This is definitively a trap game.

UCLA at USC, 1 p.m., Fox

The Trojans got a surprise bye week to prepare for the Bruins, but will that be enough for USC to heat up Chip Kelly’s seat?

No. 11 Baylor at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m., FS1

The Bears were upset in their last road game at Texas Christian, so they’ll have to be on guard at K-State.

Oregon quarterback Anthony Brown looks to pass during a game on Oct. 30 in Eugene, Ore. (Andy Nelson / Associated Press)

Night game buzz

No. 3 Oregon at No. 23 Utah, 4:30 p.m., ABC

The two best teams in the Pac-12 get a rare prime-time window to show what the league’s got to offer.

No. 9 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 5 p.m., Fox

The Cowboys better not have their eyes on Oklahoma, because the Red Raiders are very capable of ruining their night.

Story continues

Oregon State quarterback Chance Nolan (10) looks for a receiver during a game against Stanford on Nov. 13 in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State won 35-14. (Amanda Loman / Associated Press)

After dark

Arizona State at Oregon State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Both programs are bowl eligible and still barely alive for their respective division crowns.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.