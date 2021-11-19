Top college football games to watch this weekend
Each week, the Times’ national college sports reporter J. Brady McCollough will help plan your Saturday game watch schedule by revealing the matchups he will have his eye on at each stage of the day’s slate.
Kegs and Eggs
No. 7 Michigan State at No. 4 Ohio State, 9 a.m., ABC
The Buckeyes are nearly three-touchdown favorites after pummeling Purdue, which just beat Michigan State.
Iowa State at No. 13 Oklahoma, 9 a.m., Fox
Matt Campbell’s Cyclones have had the Sooners’ number, but Oklahoma needs to win to stay in control of the Big 12 race.
No. 10 Wake Forest at Clemson, 9 a.m., ESPN
Are the Demon Deacons for real? This isn’t a good Clemson team, but a win in Death Valley would resonate.
Texas at West Virginia, 9 a.m., ESPN2
Even at 4-6, Steve Sarkisian’s Longhorns have made for must-see TV in his first season at Texas.
Fire up the grill
No. 21 Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama, 12:30 p.m., CBS
The Crimson Tide have shown that they are vulnerable this year, and Arkansas could be tough enough to hang.
Southern Methodist at No. 5 Cincinnati, 12:30 p.m., ESPN
SMU’s explosive passing offense will provide a real test for the Bearcats, who are still clinging to playoff hopes.
No. 6 Michigan at Maryland, 12:30 p.m., Big Ten Network
The Wolverines need to win for the Ohio State game to be for all the marbles. This is definitively a trap game.
UCLA at USC, 1 p.m., Fox
The Trojans got a surprise bye week to prepare for the Bruins, but will that be enough for USC to heat up Chip Kelly’s seat?
No. 11 Baylor at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m., FS1
The Bears were upset in their last road game at Texas Christian, so they’ll have to be on guard at K-State.
Night game buzz
No. 3 Oregon at No. 23 Utah, 4:30 p.m., ABC
The two best teams in the Pac-12 get a rare prime-time window to show what the league’s got to offer.
No. 9 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 5 p.m., Fox
The Cowboys better not have their eyes on Oklahoma, because the Red Raiders are very capable of ruining their night.
After dark
Arizona State at Oregon State, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Both programs are bowl eligible and still barely alive for their respective division crowns.
