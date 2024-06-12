Top Coach OIiver Glasner Makes Training Sessions Intense – Crystal Palace Star

Adam Wharton has lavished praise on Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner and has conceded that there is no letting up for the players in any training session given their intensity.

Glasner took charge of Crystal Palace in February and made an instant impact on the level of their performances and results.

He won seven of the 13 games he managed in the Premier League and Crystal Palace became one of the more exciting teams to watch in the latter half of the campaign.

Wharton, who joined Palace in January, was one of the players who really came to the fore under Glasner and it catapulted him to the England squad for the European Championship.

The midfielder admitted that it was clear to everyone that Crystal Palace became a completely different team under the Austrian coach.

He stressed the intensity of each of Glasner’s sessions and conceded that the manager does not allow anyone to let up in training.

Wharton said in a press conference: “He’s a top coach.

“The way that we’ve played has changed you can see that in the results.

“He makes every session as intense.

“If we’re not training to the right standard, he’ll let us know.”

Crystal Palace are hoping to back Glasner with some quality signings while trying to hold on to most of their best players this summer.