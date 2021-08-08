Top climate scientists set to release landmark report on climate change
An upcoming report will include a stark warning about the expected changes to oceans, ice caps and land in the coming decades and how humans are making it worse.
The amount of debris in low-Earth orbit has increased tremendously, putting satellites and the International Space Station in danger of colliding with even the tiniest bits of space junk. Correspondent David Pogue explores how companies are working to create ways to clean up space before disaster happens.
Thousands of homes have been damaged in Sudan after torrential rains caused heavy flooding, with many streets in the capital Khartoum deep in water, AFP correspondents said Sunday.
ATHENS (Reuters) -Fires blazed uncontrolled for a fifth day in Greece on Saturday, ravaging swathes of land on its second-biggest island of Evia where hundreds of people had to be evacuated by ferry and locals joined firefighters in battling the flames. A fire which began on Tuesday on the island east of Athens quickly burgeoned into several fronts, ripping through thousands of hectares (acres) of pristine forest in the north, and forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages. "The situation is very difficult," Central Greece Governor Fanis Spanos told Skai TV.
AccuWeather meteorologist Tony Laubach saw the damage dealt to Omaha, Nebraska, by a flood-inducing storm first-hand when he toured the city on August 8.
Seaweed has been this community's main source of income for 15 years — now climate change is destroying that This video "Seaweed Farmers in Indonesia Struggle in Face of Climate Change", first appeared on https://nowthisnews.com/.
The Dixie wildfire, driven by strong winds, tore through the Gold-rush era town of Greenville overnight on Wednesday, destroying 75 percent of the town, according to federal fire officials. As of Friday, the fire has burned through 432,813 acres and is now the largest active blaze in the U.S.
The little rain reprieve B.C. received this weekend for the wildfires and drought is on its way out -- soon to be replaced by soaring temperatures again this week as another heat wave is on the doorsteps.
Once famed for its exceptional wildlife, Libya's Farwa island risks becoming just another victim of lawlessness in the war-ravaged North African nation, activists struggling to save it warn.
The cubs, nicknamed Boris and Sparta, were nearly perfectly preserved by the Russian permafrost for up to 43,000 years ago, scientists believe.
Barry the beloved owl was hit by a maintenance vehicle in the park while searching for food.
The chance for severe weather shifts east on the Prairies Sunday, as western parts of the region see a welcomed cooldown from the recent days of heat.
It's a free fusion reactor in the sky. Now how do we catch it?
Barry arrived in Central Park in October, becoming an instant celebrity and a beacon of hope for New Yorkers amid the pandemic.
According to NOAA Ocean Exploration, the jellyfish was one of “several potentially undescribed/unknown animals encountered" during the expedition.
The cubs, found in eastern Siberia in 2017 and 2018, are some of the best-preserved specimens ever found from the prehistoric era.
This image, captured on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, shows several areas of moisture and clouds (white) gathering from the central Atlantic to the coast of Africa (right). (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East) The lengthy calm in the Atlantic Ocean may come to an end this week as AccuWeather meteorologists are keeping a close watch on a pair of tropical features sweeping through the basin. Even if a tropical depression or named storm fails to form, forecasters say the Lesser Antilles and other parts of th
Turkey’s wildfires have left little behind, turning green forests into ashen, barren hills. The destruction is being intensely felt by Turkey’s beekeepers, who have lost thousands of hives as well as the pine trees and the insects their bees depend on. Twelve days of deadly wildfires have dealt a major blow to Turkey’s honey industry and even its longer term prospects appear bleak.
Flooding and sea level rises due to global warming will get worse, world leaders are expected to be told on Monday as a landmark study will reveal the dangers of failing to meet the 1.5C Paris climate goals.
The global battle against climate change is likely to be won or lost in China.
Boris Johnson’s green agenda has been plunged into chaos amid fears that the costs of reaching “net zero” could cripple working class families in newly-won Tory seats.