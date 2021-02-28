Top Clemson defender Derion Kendrick no longer with program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Connolly
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Clemson’s top cornerback is no longer a part of the program.

Derion Kendrick is no longer on the team, a Clemson official confirmed Sunday morning. No reason was given for why. Dabo Swinney is expected to address the departure following Monday’s practice.

Kendrick was named first-team All-ACC last season after appearing in nine games, with eight starts. He signed with Clemson for the class of 2018 as a five-star recruit.

The State has reached out to Kendrick and a family member for comment but has not heard back.

Recommended Stories

  • No. 23 car disqualified after failing Xfinity Series post-race inspection at Miami

    NASCAR officials have disqualified the No. 23 Chevrolet of Tyler Reddick for failing post-race inspection after Saturday’s Xfinity Series event at Homestead-Miami Speedway. RELATED: Official results Reddick, a Cup Series regular, had driven the No. 23 to an apparent second-place result at the checkered flag in the Contender Boats 250. But his car failed the […]

  • How much will Arkansas jump in next week's AP Poll?

    Arkansas took down No. 6 Alabama and LSU this week. SEC Media College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.

  • Kessler, Tar Heels rally from 16 down to upset No. 11 FSU

    It took Walker Kessler one afternoon to go from promising reserve to having North Carolina fans - the first allowed to attend games all year - chanting his name.

  • ICYMI in Mets Land: Starters named for first spring games, Carlos Carrasco wants to toss 200 innings and more

    The Mets are one day away from their first spring training game against the Miami Marlins. Here's what happened in Mets Land on Saturday, in case you missed it.

  • Bengals’ Tee Higgins dubbed ‘young superstar in the making’

    The Cincinnati Bengals have a rising star in WR Tee Higgins.

  • Where's 'Concussion' at? Billy Horschel dishes on course setup at WGC-Workday

    How come Concession hasn't lived up to its nickname through 36 holes of the WGC-Workday? Players explain.

  • Broncos just released an ideal Bengals free-agent target

    The Cincinnati Bengals could get a roster upgrade in free agency thanks to the Denver Broncos.

  • Blue Devils lose to Louisville in overtime, 80-73

    Duke’s momentum came to a screeching halt Saturday, as the Blue Devils fell to Louisville in overtime, 80-73.

  • Youngstown State staffer with cheap shot on sidelines against Northern Iowa

    Quan Hampton of Northern Iowa took the hardest hit of the day and it wasn't delivered by a Youngstown State player

  • What are the Packers’ options at running back this offseason?

    Breaking down what the Packers could do at running back this offseason.

  • Mavericks blowout Nets in Porzingis's return

    The Mavericks held James Harden to just four second-half points to beat the Nets, 115-98, in Kristaps Porzingis's first game back in two weeks. (Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Report: Lavonte David on Browns’ radar

    NFL teams are allowed to start talking to free agents on March 15 and there’s some word about who the Browns might be calling once the legal tampering window is open. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David is on the team’s radar as an upgrade to their defense. David had [more]

  • UFC Vegas 20 results: Cyril Gane puts on striking clinic in win over Jairzinho Rozenstruik

    The UFC Vegas 20 results are in, as the UFC heavyweight division continues to take shape at the top end. Number seven ranked Ciryl Gane is likely to move up in the rankings after putting on a dominant performance against number four ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik on Saturday night. UFC Vegas 20 results: Ciryl Gane cruises to victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik Gane utilized his reach advantage to successfully and decisively outstrike Rozenstruik from the outside. The Frenchman’s output through five rounds was enough to double a rather gunshy Rozenstruik in both total strikes and significant strikes. Despite some fans considering the main event as underwhelming, Gane put the heavyweight division on notice. He clearly outstruck an outstanding kickboxer in Rozenstruik, and also showcased his abilities in the clinch along with impressive takedown offense. With the unanimous decision victory, one can assume Gane will ascend to a top five ranking in the heavyweight division once the rankings are released this week. UFC Vegas 20 results: Ciryl Gane dominates Jairzinho Rozenstruik UFC Vegas 20 results: Magomed Ankalaev takes decision win over Nikita Krylov Magomed Ankalaev continued his rise up the light heavyweight rankings after a hard-fought victory over accomplished veteran Nikita Krlyov in the co-main event. Krylov started the fight with an impressive output, narrowly outstriking Ankalaev and controlling a solid amount of clinch work to seemingly take the first round. Ankalaev switched to a higher gear in the final two rounds, however, taking Krylov down three times and outstriking him on the feet and maintaining ground control with frequent ground strikes. Ankalaev’s redeeming performance in rounds two and three secured the unanimous decision victory for the 28-year-old Russian contender. UFC Vegas 20 results: Magomed Ankalaev defeats Nikita Krylov UFC Vegas 20 results: Pedro Munhoz’s calf kicks neutralize a game Jimmie Rivera Pedro Munhoz put on an impressive performance, defeating Jimmie Rivera in the Fight of the Night and redeemed a loss from their first fight that took place in 2015. The story of all three rounds was an impressive output of calf kicks from Munhoz that compromised Rivera’s lead leg. While the calf kicks decided the majority of the fight, it was still an incredibly entertaining fight with both fighters trading heavy shots with frequent output. At the conclusion of the fight, Munhoz took home the unanimous decision victory. UFC Vegas 20 results: Pedro Munhoz defeats Jimmie Rivera TRENDING > Rankings Review: Heavyweight shake-up UFC Vegas 20 results UFC Vegas 20 Main Card Heavyweight Bout: Ciryl Gane def Jairzinho Rozenstruik by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)Light Heavyweight Bout: Magomed Ankalaev def Nikita Krylov by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Mayra Bueno Silva vs Montana De La Rosa ruled majority draw (28-27, 28-28, 28-28)Bantamweight Bout: Pedro Munhoz def Jimmie Rivera by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill vs Ashley Yoder -- CANCELLEDFeatherweight Bout: Alex Caceres def Kevin Croom by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27) UFC Vegas 20 Prelims Lightweight Bout: Thiago Moises def Alexander Hernandez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)Welterweight Bout: Alex Oliveira () vs Ramazan Kuramagomedov () -- CANCELLEDWomen’s Bantamweight Bout: Alexis Davis def Sabina Mazo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)Bantamweight Bout: Ronnie Lawrence def Vince Cachero by TKO (punches) at 2:38, R3Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby def Max Grishin by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28) Pedro Munhoz wants TJ Dillashaw after UFC Vegas 20 victory (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Avni Yildirim full results: Alvarez makes easy work of Yildirim

    Canelo Alvarez's "stay busy" fight went by without incident on Saturday, as the super middleweight champion dominated challenger Avni Yildirim on his way to a third-round TKO win in Miami.

  • Lakers look to exact revenge in rematch vs. Warriors

    That was evident when the Lakers lost all four games Schroder missed due to the NBA's health and safety protocols before they ended the skid Friday in a 102-93 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. "Just to have him back in our lineup and have him back in our locker room just means so much to our team," said LeBron James, who had 28 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists against the Blazers. Schroder is expected to be in the mix again when the Lakers host the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

  • Tanak extends Arctic lead as Ogier digs himself out of a snowbank

    Estonian Tanak had led overnight after winning Friday's two stages on snow and ice and he won three of Saturday's six to build a comfortable advantage with only two stages to come on Sunday. Toyota's Kalle Rovanpera was second and Hyundai's Thierry Neuville was in third place, 1.8 behind the Finn after winning the day's closing stage. "All in all, everything has gone to plan today," said Tanak.

  • Dana White skips post-fight presser as Ciryl Gane's hype train slows

    “Everybody’s talking about Gane being this big contender, but look what Francis Ngannou did to Rozenstruik,” White said. “This was his coming out party and his chance to show the world who he is. He won, but let’s leave it at that. He won.”

  • Buccaneers QB coach: Tom Brady came to Tampa to match what Peyton Manning did in Denver

    Peyton Manning has been out of the NFL for five years, but his accomplishments are still apparently haunting Tom Brady.

  • UFC Vegas 20 loses popular strawweight bout on day of the fight

    UFC Vegas 20 is slated to take place on Saturday in Las Vegas. The heavyweight main event between top contenders Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane is still set, but the UFC Vegas 20 fight card took a major hit on Saturday. A highly anticipated strawweight battle between the popular Angela Hill and Ashley Yoder was nixed the morning of the event. UFC officials announced that Hill vs. Yoder was removed from the fight card because of COVID-19 safety protocols. MMAFighting sources indicated that the cancellation was because someone in Yoder's camp tested positive for COVID-19. UFC officials had not yet confirmed the details of the cancellation. The bout has already been rescheduled for the March 13 card featuring Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad. The Hill vs. Yoder cancellation was the latest in a string of nixed bouts over the final three days leading up to the fights. Officials released the following UFC Vegas 20 fight card update on Saturday while announcing the Hill vs. Yoder cancellation: Due to COVID-19 protocols, the women’s strawweight bout between Angela Hill and Ashley Yoder is being moved from this weekend’s card to UFC FIGHT NIGHT: EDWARDS vs. MUHAMMAD on March 13.Ramazan Kuramagomedov has been removed from his upcoming bout after it was deemed he was medically unfit to fight. Subsequently, the fight against Alex Oliveira has been canceled.Due to a positive COVID-19 test, the light heavyweight bout between William Knight and Alonzo Menifield is being rescheduled to UFC 260: MIOCIC vs. NGANNOU 2 on March 27. TRENDING > Dustin Poirier tells Joe Rogan it doesn’t make sense to fight Conor McGregor for UFC title UFC Vegas 20 Preview Show: Rozenstruik vs. Gane (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • LeBron James responds to Zlatan Ibrahimovic, calls out soccer player's hypocrisy

    Zlatan Ibrahimovic told LeBron James to shut up and dribble, so James did some homework on him.