Top class of 2025 linebacker set for official visit with Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Badgers football team will host four-star class of 2025 linebacker Mason Posa for an official visit this weekend. The Albuquerque, New Mexico, native has narrowed his final three programs list to Oregon, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.

Posa is ranked as the best player in the state of New Mexico by 247Sports, while the website has him listed as their 18th-best linebacker and as the No. 154 player nationally.

So far in the class of 2025, Luke Fickell and his staff have reeled in three linebackers, all of which are three-star athletes. Cooper Catalano (Germantown, WI), Brenden Anes (Franklin, TN) and Samuel Lateju (Lawrenceville, NJ) have already committed to Wisconsin.

An interesting angle to the recruitment of Mason Posa is the fact that Wisconsin is competing with new Big Ten foe Oregon. If the Badgers can gain his commitment, the linebacker would become the program’s first four-star addition to their class of 2025.

#Badgers land in the top three for 4⭐️ LB Mason Posa. He’s scheduled for an official visit this weekend https://t.co/PlBlsOIBVU — Jake Maier (@JakeJMaier) May 30, 2024

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire