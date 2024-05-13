Top Clarksville area high school returning juniors for 2024 TSSAA football season

Here's a look at 20 of the top returning juniors in the Clarksville area with the 2024 TSSAA football season three months away.

Logan Perez, Clarksville, OL: Perez will step into a bigger role after the Wildcats graduated all five starting offensive linemen.

Jamarcus Watkins, Clarksville, DB/RB: Watkins, who has an offer from Vanderbilt, is a big-play threat. He ran for 408 yards and five touchdowns on 25 carries and had a kickoff return touchdown, in addition to 25 tackles and 10 pass breakups.

Andrayas Scott, Clarksville Academy, WR: Scott caught 32 passes for 394 yards and two touchdowns last season and was named second team all-area.

Willie Wilson Jr., Clarksville Academy, LB: Wilson led the Cougars in stops with 75, and also had six tackles for loss and a sack.

Keshawn Dixon, Fort Campbell, LB/RB: Dixon racked up 176 tackles with 12.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks and ran for 706 yards on 131 carries, in addition to 348 receiving yards on 11 catches. He totaled five touchdowns.

Henry Midberry, Fort Campbell, OL/DL: Midberry had 44 tackles, 8.5 of them for loss, and had a sack.

Ja'Caryous Perryman, Fort Campbell, QB: Perryman was first-team all-area after completing 90 of 170 passes for 1,362 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also ran for 326 yards and eight touchdowns.

Jemareon Hillsman, Houston County, LB: Hillsman was third on the team with 61 tackles as a sophomore.

Preston Mitchell, Houston County, RB/DB: As a running back, Mitchell had 821 yards and 11 touchdowns on 124 carries and was second-team all-area. He also made 70 tackles and averaged over 30 yards as a returner.

Josiah Brown, Kenwood, LB/RB: Brown totaled 56 tackles, three TFLs, one sack, one interception and two forced fumbles. He also averaged four yards per carry.

Christian James, Kenwood, DB/WR: James made 43 tackles and picked off three passes. On offense, he caught 10 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown.

Kamari Blair, Kirkwood, OL: The 6-foot-6 tackle had 16 pancakes and an 85% blocking grade en route to being named second-team All-Area. He has offers from Kentucky and New Mexico State.

Josiah Claybrooks, Kirkwood, RB: The Cobras' leading rusher last season gained 605 yards on 105 carries and scored three touchdowns.

Omari Medlock, Northeast, LB/RB: Medlock had 34 tackles, two of them for loss, last season and averaged 4.2 yards per carry.

Jahfari Roberts, Northeast, LB/RB: Roberts totaled 22 tackles and five tackles for loss.

Mick Casto, Rossview, K/P: Casto was named second team all-area after he hit 33 of 34 extra points and seven of nine field goals with a long of 32 yards.

Lucas Piekielko, Rossview, OL: The 6-6, 299-pound tackle started every game as a sophomore and helped the Hawks average 5.4 yards per rush. He was named second team all-area.

Phillip Shipstead, Rossview, LB: Shipstead had 53 tackles, five tackles for loss and a fumble recovery despite missing three games.

Jayden Westmoreland, Rossview, WR/DB: Westmoreland had 10 catches for 162 yards and three touchdowns and made 20 tackles.

Jaylen Jackson, West Creek, LB: Jackson made 40 tackles and forced a fumble last season.

