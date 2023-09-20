Here are the top Clarksville-area football players at the 2023 TSSAA midseason

The 2023 TSSAA football season is in full swing, and a number of Clarksville-area players are enjoying big seasons. Here's a look at the top players in the area through the halfway point of the season.

Note: all statistics were provided by coaches or found on Maxpreps.

GIRLS SOCCER POLL: Vote for the top Clarksville-area girls soccer player at the 2023 TSSAA midseason

VOLLEYBALL POLL: Vote for the top Clarksville-area volleyball player at the 2023 TSSAA midseason

James Dalrymple, Clarksville: The junior running back has rushed for 427 yards on 53 carries. He's scored six rushing touchdowns, caught four passes for 53 yards and has thrown for two touchdowns.

Ahmoyre Galbreath, Clarksville: The junior running back and linebacker has 387 yards and seven touchdowns on 41 carries, and is tied for second on the team with 24 tackles.

Jack Stein, Clarksville: Stein, a junior linebacker, has 45 tackles with three for loss for a unit that allows just 6.6 points per game. He's also rushed for three touchdowns.

Chris Ragans, Clarksville Academy: The junior quarterback is 35-for-70 passing for 353 yards with a touchdown has run for 244 yards with two touchdowns on 37 carries.

Maurice Moore, Fort Campbell: Moore has caught 13 passes for 314 yards with seven touchdowns and returned two kickoffs for touchdowns. On defense, the senior has 32 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Jacaryous Perryman, Fort Campbell: Perryman has contributed all over the offense for the Falcons. The sophomore has passed for 334 yards with five touchdowns, rushed for 76 yards with a touchdown and made six catches for 204 yards with two touchdowns.

Tristen Hooper, Houston County: Hooper has 52 tackles, including three tackles for loss, three interceptions and two pass breakups from his linebacker position. On offense, the junior is his team's top receiver with 12 catches for 150 yards with two touchdowns.

Jakoby Cox, Kenwood: The junior quarterback has thrown for 643 yards with five touchdowns and leads the Knights in rushing. He has two rushing touchdowns.

Lee Buggs, Kirkwood: Buggs has thrown for 731 yards with eight touchdowns. The junior quarterback alsohas rushed for 234 yards with two touchdowns.

JJ Chatman, Kirkwood: The junior defensive lineman has 27 tackles, including10 tackles for loss and two sacks. He also has three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal.

Perry Cross-Snead, Kirkwood: Cross-Snead, a junior running back and linebacker, has rushed for 361 yards with seven touchdowns and leads the Cobras with nearly 40 tackles.

Gavyn Hunter, Kirkwood: Hunter has more than 600 all-purpose yards. The junior wideout averages nearly 30 yards per catch and has scored four touchdowns receiving, one rushing and one on a kickoff return.

Kanyon Conner, Montgomery Central: The junior defensive back has made more than 50 tackles and has an interception and two blocked kicks.

Moses Byrd, Northeast: The junior edge rusher has 25 tackles, including nine for loss. He has two sacks and a pass deflection.

Bryce Brooks, Northwest: The junior defensive lineman has 24 tackles, including seven for loss and four sacks, four quarterback hurries and a forced fumble.

'WE GOTTA SET THE TONE:' How Kirkwood, Clarksville's newest football team, has gotten off to strong start

Reed Bryant, Rossview: The junior quarterback has completed 40 of 61 passes for 501 yards with eight touchdowns.

Kole Phillips, Rossview: Phillips leads a defense that has posted three shutouts and gives up 10.4 points per game. The junior linebacker has 37 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a blocked punt and a defensive touchdown.

DeAntwan Young Jr., Rossview: The senior running back has gained 437 yards on 76 carries and scored four touchdowns. He's also caught seven passes for 46 yards.

Darrick Brown, West Creek: Brown, a senior defensive lineman, has 24 tackles, including four sacks, and has caused two fumbles, recovering one.

Kingston Leon, West Creek: The junior linebacker has 52 tackles, including two for loss and a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a defense that has held three opponents to 10 points or less.

Jacob Shames can be reached by email at jshames@gannett.com and on Twitter @Jacob_Shames.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: TSSAA football: Top Clarksville-area players at 2023 midseason