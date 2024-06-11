Top Chelsea transfer target makes decision on his future

Chelsea have been dealt a blow in the transfer market as one of their main transfer targets has decided to stay put at his current club.

It’s set to be another busy transfer window with Chelsea needing to strengthen their squad as they attempt to get back into the Champions League next season.

The Blues have already completed their first signing of the summer with defender Tosin Adarabioyo arriving on a free transfer from neighbours Fulham, but more are expected to follow.

Chelsea dealt Sesko blow

Chelsea are reportedly looking at a goalkeeper, left back, centre back and striker in the window, but whether they add in all those positions remains to be seen.

A striker is arguably the main priority as the club look for a regular source of goals and someone to compete with Nicolas Jackson.

Having opted against pursuing a deal for Napoli’s Victor Osimhen due to cost and concerns over whether he would fit the style of play, the Blues seemingly identified RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko as their main target.

Arsenal and Manchester United were also interested in 21-year-old, but in a blow to all three English clubs Fabrizio Romano has taken to X.com to confirm Sesko will be staying in Germany.

He said:

“EXCLUSIVE: Benjamin Šeško has decided to STAY at RB Leipzig and sign new contract on improved terms!

“Decision made for talented striker, similar to what Haaland decided back in the days at BVB.

“Šeško will stay at Leipzig with a new gentlemen agreement for future exit.”

🚨🇸🇮 EXCLUSIVE: Benjamin Šeško has decided to STAY at RB Leipzig and sign new contract on improved terms! Decision made for talented striker, similar to what Haaland decided back in the days at BVB. ❗️ Šeško will stay at Leipzig with a new gentlemen agreement for future exit. pic.twitter.com/tJcR0KdfYs — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2024

This no doubt a blow for Chelsea, but shouldn’t be something they didn’t expect could happen and focus will have to shift to alternative targets.

More Stories / Latest News

Top Chelsea transfer target makes decision on his future

11th Jun 2024, 09:57am

Chelsea youngster regarded as great fit for Maresca’s system set to stay at the club

11th Jun 2024, 09:27am

David Ornstein shares update on race for one of Chelsea’s main summer targets

11th Jun 2024, 08:57am

Having seemingly ruled Osimhen out it would appear unlikely the Blues revisit that deal, and they are known to hold interest in Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran, whilst reports have also linked them with a possible move for Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz.

Chelsea’s next move in the striker market will be very interesting given there’s a lack of quality options available, but the most important thing is the Blues go for someone who suits the style of play they are looking to implement rather than going for a name.