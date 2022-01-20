Top CFL players the Browns should check out

The Canadian Football League season ended on December 12th when the Winnipeg Blue Bombers won in overtime against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and as is tradition every season there is always a few CFL studs that will get a shot in the NFL.

It is not unheard of for former players that shined north of the border earning starting gigs in the NFL. Everyone knows the obvious stars like Warren Moon, Doug Flutie and Joe Theismann and that may not be an option, but it is completely within reason that the Cleveland Browns can snag a guy like Delvin Breaux, Jon Ryan or Alex Singleton. The following are five CFL players that can play in the NFL.

Peter Nicastro, C, Toronto Argonauts

First Dino off the board! Peter Nicastro has been selected with the seventh overall pick by the @TorontoArgos!#GoDinos #CFLDraft pic.twitter.com/8TmLg75vJU — UCalgary Dinos Football 🏈 (@Dinos_Football) May 5, 2021

Peter Nicastro was a rookie for the Toronto Argonauts after being drafted with the seventh overall selection in the CFL Draft and was named an All-Star at only 23 years old. Nicastro stands at 6’2″ and 310 pounds and has the quick feet and nasty demeanor that should allow him to stick in the NFL.

Kurleigh Gittens Jr., WR, Toronto Argonauts

Throwback to this OUA MVP campaign from Kurleigh Gittens Jr 👀#CanadianFootball #StriveForGreatness🚀 pic.twitter.com/CCXT5nlo7y — PRSVRE (@PRSVRE_) July 15, 2021

Kurleigh Gittens Jr. was drafted by Toronto in 2019 but broke out this season at 24 years old with 50 receptions for 605 yards and four touchdowns, which earned him All-Star honors. Gittens was the team leader in touchdown receptions this season. 2021 was the definition of a break-out season as Gittens only caught one ball in 2019 and the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID.

Gittens is 5’11” and 191 pounds but has enough athleticism (4.47 40-time) to contribute on special teams or be used as a gadget player. Gittens can be a contributor once his route-running is improved.

Drew Desjarlais, G, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Drew Desjarlais has already had brief stints with the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers during their rookie mini-camps and after another All-Star season in the CFL, the 24-year-old was invited to another NFL workout with the New England Patriots.

The former number four overall CFL Draft pick earned All-Star status in just his second season after being selected in 2019 (2020 season was canceled). Desjarlais started every game for Winnipeg at guard and was one of the biggest reasons their offensive line allowed the fewest sacks in the CFL.

With 32 professional starts under his belts and still in his early 20s standing at 6’3″ and 307 pounds, Desjarlais is an interesting prospect. He has the brute strength to anchor down and compete in the NFL.

Free-agent DE Jamal Davis visited the Chargers today. Workouts: Jets: G Drew Desjarlais, DB Jamal Peters Titans: TE Nikola Kalinic — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) January 13, 2022

DeAundre Alford, CB, Winnipeg Blue Bombers

I missed the boat on this as the Atlanta Falcons already scooped up this All-CFL monster corner. DeAundre Alford has arguably the most upside of anyone in the CFL as the 24-year old dominated in his rookie season, starting all 14 games and earning 48 tackles with four interceptions. Alford dominated at Division II, Tusculum from 2016-2019 and recorded 140 career tackles with ten career interceptions and a school-record 40 career pass deflections in just 40 games. Alford likely would have gotten more NFL attention, but all of his pre-draft workouts were canceled due to COVID. Alford stands at 5-11 and 175 pounds and plays much stronger than his size would indicate.

Cody Grace, P, Calgary Stampeders

Cody Grace is getting a lot of reported NFL interest. Seems the Stampeders' transcendent superstar punter worked out with the Minnesota Vikings yesterday. https://t.co/DNe4ASTxQA — Danny Austin (@DannyAustin_9) January 12, 2022

Cody Grace is making is NFL rounds as well as he recently completed a workout for the New York Giants, but the 25-year old All-Star and Arkansas State product has the talent to play in the NFL.

Grace was a first-round pick in the CFL Global Draft and lived up to that hype nailing 78 punts for a healthy average of 45.6 yards per punt. The Australian improved on his college average by over four yards.

