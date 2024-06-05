Top center Moustapha Thiam reclassifies from 2025 to join UCF’s 2024 class

Moustapha Thiam, the top center in the country and UCF‘s top commitment to its 2025 recruiting class, will reclassify to 2024 and join the Knights this summer.

The 7-foot-2 Thiam attended DME Academy in Daytona Beach after arriving in the United States from Dakar, Senegal.

This spring, he played in the 3-Stripes Select Basketball circuit, averaging 15.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 blocks in 28 minutes for the Austin Rivers SE Elite team. In his final season at DME, Thiam averaged 14.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.1 blocks and 2.3 assists.

“We’re excited to have Moustapha join our team this year. The timing is great,” said UCF coach Johnny Dawkins via statement. “He will be wonderful in the community and our UCF family. His defensive and offensive versatility will be a great addition to our frontcourt. He has been improving at a fast pace, and we’re looking forward to helping him maximize his potential.”

According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, he is the nation’s No. 1 center and the state’s No. 3 player. He committed to UCF in October.

Thiam wouldn’t be the first big man from Senegal to join the program.

Tacko Fall, also from Dakar, played for the Knights (2015-19), as did center Ibrahima Diallo (Saly, Senegal) last season.

The move strengthens a UCF roster that underwent massive changes in the offseason.

The Knights lost starters Shemarri Allen, Omar Payne and Diallo after their eligibility expired. More than a handful of players transferred, including forwards C.J. Walker, Marchelus Avery, Antwaan Jones and Thierno Sylla, along with guards DeMarr Langford Jr., Comeh Emuobor and Michael Kalina.

UCF did add several transfers led by forwards Benny Williams (Syracuse), JJ Taylor (Memphis) and Rokas Jocius (La Salle), along with guards Keyshawn Hall (George Mason) and Mikey Williams (Memphis). They have commitments from guard Jordan Ivy-Curry (UTSA) and Dallan Coleman (Georgia Tech).

Those players join returning starters in Darius Johnson (15.2 ppg) and Jaylins Sellers (15.9)

