Top candidates to replace Anthony Lynn as the Lions offensive coordinator

There will be a new offensive coordinator in Detroit in 2022. With Anthony Lynn officially out after one season, a 2021 campaign where head coach Dan Campbell took over for Lynn midseason, the Lions have an opening for someone to run the offense.

In the same press conference, Campbell acknowledged he has not made a decision on whether he will continue to call the plays as the head coach. That could complicate the competition to take over for Lynn, a coach who just didn’t fit with Campbell and the rest of the staff.

Here are some of the top candidates to take over as the Lions offensive coordinator.

Duce Staley

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

Staley is currently the Lions running backs coach and assistant head coach. He’s been seen as a rising coaching star even prior to joining the Lions last offseason.

He will likely get his name mentioned a lot as Lynn’s potential successor, but the “assistant head coach” portion of his job title positions Staley for a bigger role than offensive coordinator in his next move.

Ben Johnson

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Johnson was one of the key figures behind the Lions’ offensive improvement once Campbell took over the coordinator duties for himself. The Lions tight ends coach in 2021 is a holdover from the prior regime, serving as a quality control coach in 2020.

Campbell and several players have credited Johnson’s increased involvement in schematic design and playcalling influence as positive factors in the team’s 3-3 finish. He has prior experience coaching both quarterbacks and wide receivers in other NFL stops, giving him a broad offensive background. He worked on the Miami Dolphins staff with Campbell, too.

Johnson, 35, received an unsolicited nod of support from Campbell in the head man’s postseason press conference,

“I will say this — I think Ben Johnson did a hell of a job for us.”

Ken Dorsey

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Dorsey is the QB coach/passing game coordinator for the Buffalo Bills, who are still playing in the postseason thanks in no small part to Dorsey’s ability to develop dynamic Josh Allen into a more effective passer. He’s been with Buffalo since the 2019 season.

A former NFL quarterback, Dorsey earned several interviews for coordinator positions last offseason — including in Detroit. Before his time in Buffalo, he worked with Cam Newton in Carolina on coach Ron Rivera’s staff, and he also has some previous socuting experience.

Ronald Curry

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Curry is currently the quarterbacks coach for the New Orleans Saints. He has been on the Saints staff for six seasons, meaning there’s plenty of overlap with Campbell from his time in New Orleans on Sean Payton’s offensive staff.

Curry was briefly a Detroit Lions player, signing with the team as a wide receiver in 2009. He was quickly traded to the St. Louis Rams, where he subsequently retired. After a stint as a high school head coach, Curry quickly moved into coaching WRs, working first with the 49ers before jumping to New Orleans as the WR coach. He’s given a lot of credit for helping mold Michael Thomas into a record-setting All-Pro.

Wes Phillips

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Phillips is the tight ends coach and passing game coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams. He’s been with the Rams under Sean McVay since 2019 as the TE coach, adding the passing coordinator role for 2021.

His time with the Rams overlaps with Lions GM Brad Holmes and QB Jared Goff. Prior to joining the Rams, he worked in offensive quality control and the OL coaching staff with the Dallas Cowboys during the peak of the Tony Romo era.

Phillips, 42, is the son of longtime NFL coach Wade Phillips and the grandson of legendary head coach Bum Phillips.

James Urban

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Urban is the QB coach of the Baltimore Ravens, and in 2021 he proved he was about more than just Lamar Jackson’s development. The impressive play by unheralded backup Tyler Huntley speaks volumes for Urban’s ability.

He was a finalist for the OC position in Detroit a year ago and has only bolstered his resume since. Urban’s path upward in Baltimore is blocked by OC Greg Roman. The 48-year-old has also worked with WRs during his time with the Cincinnati Bengals, notably A.J. Green.

