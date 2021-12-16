Top candidates for 2021 NFL MVP award

I’ve contended for years the NFL — maybe all sports — should do away with the “valuable” portion of the Most Valuable Player distinction. It’s too ambiguous. A literal interpretation of value to a team would likely lead us to identify elite players on bad teams — if that elite player wasn’t there, how bad would they be?

No one wants that, and so, typically, what happens is the best player on the best teams earn that distinction. And the best player is usually the quarterback, so what we end up with is eight consecutive quarterbacks winning the MVP award in the NFL (four of them had won previously prior to that streak), and 16 times since the start of the century (two of them won in 2003).

It doesn’t seem like 2021 is going to be any different. I’m not sure it should be, anyway. We’re seeing outstanding play coming from several quarterbacks in the league, both young and old. Three passers on our list have won it before, two haven’t won it but are still among the highest paid in the league and a few others are going to be very soon.

Oh, and we added some defensive players and a wide receiver, you know, just to add value.

QB Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The GOAT winning this year’s award will elicit a collective groan from many NFL fans, but it’s impossible to argue his production and impact this year. At 44 years old, in his 22nd NFL season, Brady leads the NFL in every major passing category, and he’s the biggest reason the Bucs are a tiebreaker away from the No. 1 seed in the NFC. He’s somehow playing the best football of his career, and he’s leading arguably the league’s best team. — Luke Easterling, Bucs Wire

QB Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Rodgers, the reigning NFL MVP, leads the league in passer rating (108.8) for the 10-3 Packers, who are currently in possession of the No. 1 seed in the NFC despite a massive list of missing players. Through 12 games, he’s thrown 27 touchdown passes and only four interceptions. When Rodgers played poorly in Week 1, the Packers got blown out. When he missed a game after testing positive for COVID-19, the Packers scored only seven points. – Zach Kruse, Packers Wire

Story continues

DE Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Akron Beacon Journal

The Browns are somehow competing for the AFC North despite injuries, COVID and inconsistent play across their roster. Garrett is the primary reason the team won games including Week 14 against the Baltimore Ravens where his strip sack, fumble return for a touchdown was the Browns last points and deciding factor in the game. Without Garrett’s game changing plays, including his 15 sacks, Cleveland would be focused on the NFL draft by now. His 92.1 PFF grade is the second highest among defenders behind Aaron Donald. — Jared K. Mueller, Browns Wire

QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Michael Chow-Arizona Republic

Murray is leading the 10-3 Cardinals to their best season in years and has been the main reason why the offense has been so good. He leads the NFL in completion percentage (71.6%) and yards per attempt (8.7 YPA). He has 19 touchdown passes and has rushed for another five as the Cardinals lead the NFC West, the best division in the NFL. — Jess Root, Cards Wire

QB Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

You could probably make the case for Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald as MVP candidates, too, but Stafford has the best chance to win the award – mostly because he’s a quarterback, but also because he’s been fantastic for most of the season. Aside from a three-game stretch in which he had five interceptions (including three pick-sixes), Stafford has played as well as any other quarterback. Even with that rough patch, he’s still third in passing yards (3,898), second in touchdowns (33), fourth in yards per attempt (8.3) and second in passer rating (108.4). – Cameron DaSilva, Rams Wire

QB Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Herbert continues to take the league by storm despite all the talks of a sophomore slump following his Rookie of the Year campaign. Establishing himself as one of the top signal-callers, Herbert has put the Chargers in a position to win their first AFC West title since 2009. He ranks fourth in the league with 294 passing yards per game, third with 30 passing touchdowns, first with a QBR of 67.35, and tied for first with five game-winning drives. Gavino Borquez, Chargers Wire

WR Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

If Jonathan Taylor is in the MVP conversation, why shouldn’t Kupp? Through 13 games, Kupp leads the NFL in receptions (113), receiving yards (1,489) and touchdown catches (12), seeking to become the first receiver to win the triple crown in receiving since Steve Smith in 2005. His value has only increased since Robert Woods went down with a torn ACL, and his consistency is off the charts. There’s only been one game this season where he hasn’t had at least seven catches and 90 yards. — Cameron DaSilva, Rams Wire

RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The value of running backs makes it nearly impossible for Taylor to win the award, but that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t be considered. The Colts would be dead in the water without Taylor, who leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,348), rushing touchdowns (16), scrimmage yards (1,684) and total touchdowns (18). Only four other running backs have more total rushing yards than Taylor has yards after contact (885), according to PFF. He won’t win the award but if we’re talking about a player’s value to his team, the Colts would be nowhere near the playoff hunt without him. – Kevin Hickey, Colts Wire

DT Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams

AP Photo/Scott Eklund

After his three-sack performance against the Cardinals, Donald is right back in the mix as a Defensive Player of the Year contender. And he should be in consideration for MVP if he puts up huge numbers in the final four games. He’s now 10th in the NFL with 10 sacks, once again the most by any interior defender. His 14 pressures against the Cardinals, per PFF, were also the most of any player this year and he now ranks second with 68 total pressures in 2021. He’s as valuable as any defender in the league. Cameron DaSilva, Rams Wire

QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills go where Allen takes them and they’re a team only on the edge of the playoff picture. Still, Allen’s case as MVP has two key factors in it. First, he meets the criteria for the meaning of such an award. Allen is good and very much is the best player on his team. Additionally, the table is set for him. Over the course of the final four games, the Bills face the Panthers, Patriots (without a tornado), Falcons and Jets, four teams he could easily have strong games against which would propel Buffalo up the AFC standings. — Nick Wojton, Bills Wire

LB Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

It feels unfair to categorize Parsons as either a linebacker or defensive end when he’s a lot a bit of both. Parsons is phenomenal in rushing the passer, but is also high-key electric in chasing down ball carriers and has also shown an adeptness in coverage that wasn’t apparent in his collegiate film from Penn State. If all of this was known, he’d have likely gone Top 5 in the draft. Did we mention we’re talking about a rookie as a serious contender for defensive player of the year? If that doesn’t scream unconventional MVP candidate, what does? — KD Drummond, Cowboys Wire

WR Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

There were whispers when Samuel came out of the draft that a team could deploy him as a multifaceted weapon who could run the ball sometimes. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has taken those whispers and started screaming them from the mountaintops. Not only has Samuel hauled in 57 balls for 1,028 yards and five touchdowns through the first 14 weeks, he’s also 240 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns (most ever by a WR) on 33 carries. It’s hard to find any offensive players in the NFL (past or present) more versatile and effective than Samuel is for a 49ers offense that still thrives despite spectacularly average quarterback play. — Kyle Madson, Niners Wire

1

1