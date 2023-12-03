Top candidate emerges for Clemson’s new defensive end coach

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program are looking for a new defensive ends coach, and according to reports, a top candidate has emerged for that position.

According to reports from our friends over at the Clemson Insider, Chris Rumph has emerged as the top candidate to replace Lemanski Hall as the Tigers’ defensive ends coach. The program announced staff changes on Thursday, with the team parting ways with offensive line coach Thomas Austin and Hall.

Swinney and Rumph have a history together, with Rump being with the program from 2006-10. He was a staff member for Swinney’s first couple of seasons as head coach. Rumph was the defensive ends coach with the Tigers during that time.

Rumph is currently with the Minnesota Vikings as the defensive line coach but has been on a leave of absence for the last six weeks due to personal reasons. A great candidate for the program, we will monitor this situation closely.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire