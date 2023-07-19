Top breakout player candidates in the Big Ten for 2023

The Big Ten conference is full of potential breakout stars and there will no doubt be a few that make themselves household names. We wanted to highlight the top five players that should become stars by the end of the season.

However, the challenge is that if you are reading this, you are likely already well-versed in regard to the talent throughout the Big Ten so some of these names will be obvious. Stay with us though, because nationally folks may not be aware.

We wanted to provide a few names that didn’t see a ton of action last season or players that showed flashes of All-American ability. This should be a solid mix of that as well as both offensive and defensive players, so let’s jump into the top breakout candidates in the Big Ten for 2023.

Drew Allar, Penn State

Why it Makes Sense

Drew Allar is a former five-star from the state of Ohio and although replacing a multi-year starter in Sean Clifford seems like a tough task, he has the ability to elevate this Penn State passing attack beyond what Clifford could provide.

My first College Football Future of the season Drew Allar to win the Heisman +2500 (.5u to win 12u) The truth.

The Chosen One.@AllarDrew pic.twitter.com/StVyhIJeRH pic.twitter.com/XiqKPjQQOM — Cole Thompson (@cole_thomp) July 17, 2023

Ricardo Hallman, Wisconsin

Why it Makes Sense

Ricardo Hallman is severely underrated because he had a rough outing against Jayden Reed, who went on to be drafted in the second round. Hallman was eventually benched for a huge portion of the season, but before that, he started the first seven games and played at a high level. He had a great spring and has No. 1 corner potential. Wisconsin fans should be excited about his sophomore season.

Ricardo Hallman Junior Season Highlights: • Excellent positioning on contested throws downfield • Great hands • Posseses the ability to break on the ball at a high level #OnWisconsin 🔴⚪️🦡 pic.twitter.com/WiP9TfLhZY — Bucky HYPE 🦡 (@BuckyHYPE) June 22, 2020

Will Johnson, Michigan

Why it Makes Sense

Will Johnson is a former five-star recruit who lived up to every bit of the hype as a true freshman and displayed the ability of a lockdown corner. He only allowed 28 receptions on 50 targets for only two touchdowns, and 2023 is the season the nation recognizes the Michigan man.

CB Will Johnson burst onto the scene at Ann Arbor in his freshman year and sets to lead Michigan’s DB group in 2023 😎 〽️3 INT

〽️3 PBU

〽️353 yards & 2 TDs allowed

〽️56% reception % against How good can this Wolverines defense be?pic.twitter.com/xTRR1eU3T0 — Redshirt Heisman (@TasteOfSport) July 18, 2023

Kyle McCord, Ohio State

Why it Makes Sense

Whoever is taking the snap behind center for Ohio State is going to be surrounded by an elite cast of future NFL receivers, and even if the new presumed starting quarterback Kyle McCord is average, he will have All-American-level numbers. If McCord is as good as his former five-star ranking, then we could have something special.

Ryan Day has yet to name a starting quarterback for the Buckeyes. That said all signs seem to indicate that Kyle McCord will be the week one starter. Here is a reminder of what he can do as a starting quarterback. pic.twitter.com/O26f3epmtb — Tyler Johnson (@T_johnson_TJ) July 13, 2023

Chop Robinson, Penn State

Why it Makes Sense

Chop Robinson transferred to Penn State from Maryland and made serious noise during his first season in Happy Valley. He tallied ten tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks — and he didn’t start one game. Robinson is going to produce off the charts as a full-time starter in 2023.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT Penn State DE Chop Robinson is a force to be reckoned with. After 5.5 sacks in year 1 at Penn State, Robinson earned All-Big Ten honorable mention and is projected as a round one NFL Draft pick next season. Big things coming in 2023🔥 Video via @chopyoungbull pic.twitter.com/GAbuEw6IGv — BIG Banter (@BIGBanterSports) July 13, 2023

