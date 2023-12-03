Top bowl game matchups after College Football Playoff announcement

Selection Sunday is in full swing for college football as both the US LBM Coaches Poll and Associated Press Poll were released as well as the announcement of the final rankings for this season’s College Football Playoff.

On Sunday shortly after noon ET, the playoff selection committee announced their decision, headlined by the Michigan Wolverines with the top seed followed by the Washington Huskies at No. 2, Texas Longhorns at No. 3 and Alabama Crimson Tide sneaking in at No. 4.

The Florida State Seminoles just missed out on the action coming in at No. 5 while the Georgia Bulldogs — whose loss to Alabama ended a 29-game winning streak — fell to No. 6. The Ohio State Buckeyes and Oregon Ducks came in at Nos. 7 and 8, respectively.

As a result, the CFP lineup has Michigan facing Alabama and Washington battling Texas in the semifinals on Jan. 1, 2023.

Also of note is the bowl matchup between two of Florida’s biggest rivals — Georgia and Florida State — in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30. Additionally, the Ohio State Buckeyes are projected to face the No. 9 Missouri Tigers in the Fiesta Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire