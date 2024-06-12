Top to Bottom: Pit Spitters focused on building a successful franchise on and off the field

Jun. 12—TRAVERSE CITY — As the Pit Spitters continue through their sixth season, Traverse City's Northwoods League franchise has already become an example for other organizations to follow and players to seek out as a summer destination.

"In Traverse City, we want to be the standard for all of summer collegiate baseball, not just the Northwoods League," field manager Josh Rebandt said. "When teams and outsiders are looking into how to run an organization and coach an organization, our goal — not prideful — is we want to be the standard.

"We want everyone else to say, 'What are they doing in Traverse City differently that makes that place so special?'"

The Pit Spitters' early success translated to Northwoods League championships in their inaugural season of 2019 and then again in 2021. They are perennial contenders in the Great Lakes East Division and have seen more than a few of their players taken in the MLB Draft who have made their major league debut.

"If a guy performs really well, my philosophy is that if we build a good relationship with them and give them a great experience, we want to give them a reason to come back to Traverse City," Rebandt said. "I feel like that has happened a lot."

The consistency at the top with Rebandt as the field manager for all six seasons has brought much-needed stability for a franchise in its early stages.

"Having the chance to come back to this community is such a great opportunity," Rebandt said, admitting that it gets more difficult as his 3-year-old daughter continues to grow up. "(My wife and I) talked and said that we can make it work for another year, so we're back. That doesn't change anything for me. I'm so fired up to be back and have another opportunity at this."

Rebandt's reasons for coming back are still the same — the community and the relationships — and he said it has been a great experience for his daughter and a great memory-builder for her.

"This is my connection to the game right now, and I absolutely love it," Rebandt said. "If there's one spot to have a connection with the game, this is the place you want to be."

When Rebandt and the rest of the staff work on building a championship-level roster, they try to bring in in-state talent and then branch out across the country to fill in the gaps.

"That comes from the relationships we have with the coaches at Wofford, the coaches at Clemson, the coaches at Georgia Tech. That is a trust relationship that has been built," he said.

Rebandt said he is willing to try out any player who comes recommended, but that depends on the level of trust and how the players treat summer baseball.

"If they just want their player to get 200 at-bats and then go home and kiss the girlfriend all summer, that's not what we're doing in Traverse City. It's much more than that," Rebandt said. "That's how I approach the conversation with the coaches. How seriously do they place an importance on development over the summer."

The Pit Spitters look for players who are "committed and loyal and want to see this thing through" and have pride wearing a Traverse City Pit Spitters jersey, Rebandt said.

"That's what prepares them for professional baseball. It's not like you can play half a season of Major League baseball and say, 'I'm done.' That's not how it works," he said. "We want to prepare the guys for that while they're here; to learn how to grind through it when they're dog-tired because we've been on the road for six days."

What helps draw players here is the continued support from the community.

"This place gets a lot of people here for playoff games, and that shows how much this community cares," Rebandt said. "We're not the Yankees by any means, but I would like to see that level of pride continue in the organization — just going about doing things the right way."

Success to the Pit Spitters not only means wins on the field, but it means making positive strides off the field as well.

The franchise announced before the 2024 season the establishment of the Pit Spitters Community Foundation, a nonprofit extension of the Pit Spitters organization dedicated to supporting and enhancing local philanthropic initiatives in the Traverse City and northern Michigan areas, specifically those that impact children and their families.

The goal, General Manager Jacqueline Holm said, is not just being in the community but being part of the community.

"Building that equity for this to be a long-term, sustainable asset is what we're focused on, and the community foundation will help us do that," Holm said.

The Pit Spitters recognize the importance of giving back and making a positive impact beyond the baseball field. The creation of the Pit Spitters Community Foundation underscores the organization's commitment to fostering a stronger, more vibrant community for generations to come.

"We are excited to launch the Pit Spitters Community Foundation as a means to further our mission of enriching the lives of those in our community," Holm said. "Through this foundation, we aim to address key issues in our industry, support vital community programs, and empower local organizations to thrive."

During the 2024 season, the Pit Spitters Community Foundation will introduce a full roster of programs, including 50/50 Raffles, a Pinch Hitter Program, Youth Clinics and the Reading Club Program.

The Pit Spitters Community Foundation will also act as an important community connection point for the Pit Spitters formalizing and building upon the work the organization has done since its inaugural season in 2019.

More information about the Pit Spitters Community Foundation can be found at PitSpitters.com and by clicking on the community tab.