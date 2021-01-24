Top blocks from Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Reuters

The 27-year-old American, just the fifth in LPGA history to card a 60, started the round with back-to-back birdies before turning up the heat on the back nine, where she had seven birdies and drained an 18-foot putt for eagle on 17. "Once I made eagle on 17, I looked at my score card (and) I was like 'Ooo - OK,'" said Korda, who told reporters she hadn't previously realized the magnitude of her accomplishment at Tranquilo Golf Course. Korda finished the day two strokes behind 2017 Women's PGA Championship winner Danielle Kang, and is the eighth player ever to shoot an 11-under par at an LPGA tournament, two strokes behind the record low 13-under shot by 10-time major winner Annika Sorenstam in 2001.