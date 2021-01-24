Top blocks from Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Top blocks from Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 01/23/2021
The veteran quarterback is leaving Detroit behind. What are the best landing spots for Matthew Stafford?
Quarterback Deshaun Watson, unhappy with his situation with the Houston Texans, apparently has a ranking for which new team he’d like to play:
Rookie LaMelo Ball’s performance Friday “ain’t gonna cut it for me,” James Borrego says.
Check out live play-by-play and official results from UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi.
Sam Farmer, The Times NFL writer is 9-1 in NFL playoffs. Here's his picks for Sunday's conference championship games.
Their careers overlapped for a little over a decade, during which Hank Aaron logged 77 plate appearances against Fergie Jenkins.
If the Eagles decide to build around Carson Wentz, here are five potential landing spots for backup quarterback, Jalen Hurts.
A football is family moment personified between Mack Wilson and Patrick Mahomes.
Coaches who get fired with years remaining on guaranteed contracts have two options: Don’t work and get paid 100 cents on the dollar by the former employer or take a job and see the amount owed from the former employer reduced by the money earned at a new job. Basically, the coach who takes another [more]
See which top prospects fall in the latest 2021 NFL mock draft from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah
The Yankees are "emerging as the frontrunner" to acquire starting pitcher Jameson Taillon from the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to Mark Feinsand.
An Instagram post by BasketballNews.com's Etan Thomas sparked the debate about Barkley's recent comment that NBA players "deserve some preferential treatment" when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine because of how much they pay in taxes. Durant didn't hold back after seeing that, responding to the post in the comments.
Jorge Campillo had the most incredible situation at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Friday but got out of it without penalty.
It's been clear what Dwayne Haskins needs to do and he won't get a better shot at redemption than in Pittsburgh.
After Pierre-Luc Dubois was benched for lack of effort two days ago, the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday traded the unhappy star center to the Winnipeg Jets for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic. Dubois, Columbus' top-line center, made it clear when he signed a two-year contract before the season that he wanted a change of scenery. Laine, an All-Star winger also had been asking for a trade.
The Cincinnati Bengals paid out big money to one name.
Check out the odds for the games between the Packers and Bucs and between the Bills at Chiefs for a Super Bowl berth.
There have been so many questionable decisions made by the Cowboys in the past two years. Which one would they most like back?
Raiders HC Jon Gruden on the hot seat entering 2021
The 27-year-old American, just the fifth in LPGA history to card a 60, started the round with back-to-back birdies before turning up the heat on the back nine, where she had seven birdies and drained an 18-foot putt for eagle on 17. "Once I made eagle on 17, I looked at my score card (and) I was like 'Ooo - OK,'" said Korda, who told reporters she hadn't previously realized the magnitude of her accomplishment at Tranquilo Golf Course. Korda finished the day two strokes behind 2017 Women's PGA Championship winner Danielle Kang, and is the eighth player ever to shoot an 11-under par at an LPGA tournament, two strokes behind the record low 13-under shot by 10-time major winner Annika Sorenstam in 2001.