Top Big 12 newcomers for the 2022 college football season

In the upcoming college football season, the Big 12 conference will have their hands full with the newcomer of the year awards. On top of the loaded recruiting classes, there is the transfer portal.

There was plenty of action as football players made the decision to leave the Big 12, and plenty more opted to join the conference. That doesn’t even take into account the players that transferred within the conference.

However, our focus will be on the transfers from outside the Big 12 that joined for the upcoming college football campaign. The Texas Longhorns were among those who accumulated a lot of talent through the portal and with their top-five class.

Here are our top 12 players to transfer into the conference based on their transfer portal ranking from 247Sports. The Longhorns account for 33% of them.

Quinn Ewers, Quarterback

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

From Ohio State to Texas

The top player in the transfer portal was Quinn Ewers. Ironically enough when he originally committed to Texas in the 2022 recruiting class, he was the No. 1 prospect. He re-classified and joined the Ohio State Buckeyes. Now Ewers will compete to take the starting job for Texas, his childhood team. Provided that he wins the job, Ewers will likely be among the top candidates for newcomer of the year in the Big 12.

Jahleel Billingsly, Tight End

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

From Alabama to Texas

The second guy on the list is also heading to Austin to continue his playing career. Billingsley is a talented tight end that never seemed to get it all figured out. He will reunite with Steve Sarkisian in hopes of being a dynamic part of the offense. Under Sark in 2020, Billingsley caught 18 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns.

Dillon Gabriel, Quarterback

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

From Central Florida to Oklahoma

Gabriel changed course after both Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams opted to leave through the transfer portal. After initially committing to play at UCLA, he flipped to Oklahoma. The Sooners will likely lean on the former UCF quarterback to lead them into a new era with Brent Venables running the show.

Alan Ali, Offensive Line

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

From SMU to TCU

Alan Ali is looking to help bolster the TCU offensive line. This was a less than shocking choice since Sonny Dykes traded living in Dallas for Fort Worth, Ali will also play on the other end of the annual rivalry game.

Isaiah Neyor, Wide Receiver

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

From Wyoming to Texas

Add another weapon for Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns offense. Isaiah Neyor joins that side of the ball after watching freshman wide receiver Xavier Worthy have a monster year. Neyor was no slouch last season as he hauled in 12 touchdowns. How much better can he get with Sark dialing up the offense?

Branden Jennings, Linebacker

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

From Maryland to Kansas State

The Kansas State defense is getting help in the form of former Maryland linebacker Branden Jennings. He wasn’t the best coverage linebacker but Jennings plays the run very well. The Wildcats should get a boost in slowing down rushing attacks in 2022.

McKade Mettauer, Offensive Line

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

From California to Oklahoma

If you bring in a new quarterback, you are going to need to protect him. Bill Bedenbaugh added McKade Mettauer of Cal in the transfer portal. He was one of the better guards in the Pac-12 and didn’t give up a sack last season in 397 pass sets. He allowed just 11 quarterback pressures. Mettauer could be a major factor as the Sooners had to replace Marquis Hayes and Tyrese Robinson from their offensive line to the NFL.

Jaxon Player, Defensive Tackle

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

From Tulsa to Baylor

Baylor and Dave Aranda are trying to load up on the defensive side of the ball. They added Tulsa’s Jaxon Player. He finished second on the team with 36 quarterback pressures in 2021. After registering five sacks and 15 TFLs, he will be a “Player” to watch in 2022.

Jonah La'ulu, Defensive Lineman

AP Photo/Marco Garcia

From Hawaii to Oklahoma

How do you replace a pass rusher combination of Nik Bonitto and Isaiah Thomas? You try to lessen the blow. Jonah La’ulu led Hawaii with 40 quarterback pressures in 2021. He comes to the Sooners in hopes of a big season and building up his NFL draft stock in 2022. His production has increased each season for La’ulu. Venables will look to increase those numbers once again.

Emani Bailey, Running Back

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

From Louisiana-Lafayette to TCU

The Horned Frogs lost their highly-touted running back Zach Evans to Ole Miss through the transfer portal. After Billy Napier left for the Florida Gators, ULL saw a mass exodus. Emani Bailey comes to TCU to build off a strong redshirt freshman season. He tallied 642 yards and eight touchdowns with the Ragin Cajuns.

Ryan Watts, Cornerback

Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

From Ohio State to Texas

The Longhorns needed to get help on the defensive side of the ball. They surrendered 31.1 PPG, which was No. 99 in FBS. The defense also gave up 224 passing yards which ranked No. 59 overall. Ryan Watts of Ohio State joins the Longhorns secondary for the opportunity to help turn things around.

Trelon Smith, Running Back

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

From Arkansas to TCU

Trelon Smith traded in the SEC for the Big 12 after leaving Arkansas. This is his second time transferring after spending his freshman and sophomore seasons with Arizona State. Smith rushed for 598 yards and five touchdowns with the Razorbacks in 2021. He could be in stiff competition with Emani Bailey for TCU.

