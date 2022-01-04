Top Bears head coach candidates if Matt Nagy fired on Black Monday

6 Bears head coach candidates if Nagy fired next week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With only one game left in the season, all Bears fans want to think about is the team’s future. Is Justin Fields the franchise quarterback they’ve been waiting for? Will the defense still have enough in the tank when the offense finally catches up? And who will be leading the team going forward?

Judging from the “Fire Nagy” chants that have been heard from Soldier Field to the United Center all the way to the University of Illinois, it’s safe to say most fans don’t want the current head coach to stick around. But who’s out there that could be a viable replacement?

If the Bears decide to make their move on Black Monday, here are some names that could be on their next hire wish list:

Greg Roman - Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator

Roman was the man tasked with creating an offense around Lamar Jackson in 2019, and the results speak for themselves. Jackson won MVP that season, and the Ravens have featured one of the most exciting offenses ever since, even without a ton of weapons at the other skill positions. Further, when Jackson missed games this season due to illness or his ankle injury, the Ravens offense hasn’t completely tanked. In four games without Jackson, the Ravens have still averaged 21.5 points with previously unheralded QBs. Developing Fields is the most important thing for the franchise moving forward and Roman already has shown he can design an offense for a burgeoning star to succeed.

Ryan Day - Ohio State Buckeyes head coach

Since the growth of Fields is the single most important factor for the Bears’ Super Bowl dreams moving forward, why not turn things over to the man who helped Fields become a star at Ohio State? Day and Fields had a 20-2 record together in Columbus, and combined to lead the Buckeyes to back-to-back college playoff appearances for the first time in school history. In just two seasons at Ohio State, Fields racked up 5,373 yards (10th most in OSU history) and 63 touchdowns (second most in OSU history), completing 68.4% of his passes along the way (second most in OSU history). Is it time to get the band back together?

Nathaniel Hackett - Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator

If you can’t beat ‘em, hire one of ‘em away. That could be the thought process with Hackett, who has overseen Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ dynamic offense since 2019. While Davante Adams truly blossomed the year before Hackett arrived, he did run the show for Adams’ All-Pro season last year. He’s also shown flexibility by putting a focus on Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon and the run game this season.

Byron Leftwich - Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator

You could say it’s easy designing an offense around Tom Brady and the Bucs’ glut of weapons. But bringing a bunch of superstars together doesn’t always work, and Leftwich has helped Bruce Arians put together one the most complete offenses in the NFL, even with star receiver Chris Godwin missing the end of the season with a torn ACL. As the Bears develop Fields, it wouldn’t hurt having a guy who just worked with Brady either.

Josh McDaniels - New England Patriots offensive coordinator

There’s a chance McDaniels stays in New England to remain Bill Belichick’s heir apparent. But the Bears should still kick the tires on McDaniels after the wonderful job he’s done developing Mac Jones into the top rookie quarterback of 2021. McDaniels has also put together a strong running game featuring Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson as primary ball carriers and Brandon Bolden catching passes out of the backfield.

Todd Bowles - Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator

Bowles has already had a crack at being a head coach, with the Jets from 2015-18. It didn’t go well, but honestly what has gone well for the Jets over the past decade? Since then he’s created one of the most dominant defenses in the league, and had his fingerprints all over the Bucs’ Super Bowl win last season.

