Top available college football transfer portal specialists

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be set at both kicker and punter with Noah Ruggles having another year of eligibility available and Jesse Mirco having three years left. Ruggles had a phenomenal season, but it is always rare for specialists to declare for the NFL Draft early.

It is still interesting to take a peak at what is available in this day and age of college football free agency. Ruggles was a transfer from North Carolina and shocked a number of people by beating out Jake Seibert. It would be unlikely that Ohio State dives in again this off-season, but we have seen weirder things happen. The following are the top five available specialists in the transfer portal so far for the 2021-2022 offseason.

Vito Calvaruso, Kicker

Vito Calvaruso is a kick-off specialist from Arkansas who has only spent two years with the program. The sophomore appears to be ready to move on. Calvaruso is going to be highly sought after considering how proficient he was in his role.

Jackson Ray, Punter

Let’s not forget Chilly there are 3 phases to football😁. K/P Jackson Ray (White) may be the best K/P in the state. Coaching staff emphasizes special teams play each year. The Colorado St commit and players on ST units will be a huge asset to the Hawks’ success this season. — Brian McNamara (@brian_mcnamara9) September 13, 2020

Jackson Ray can play both kicker and punter and was once considered the best specialist in the state of Arizona before committing to Colorado State.

Adam Stack, Kicker

Sep 7, 2019; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks placekicker Adam Stack (96) kicks the ball for the extra point in the second half against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Autzen Stadium. Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Stack can play both kicker and punter. This will be the second time he will be entering the transfer portal as he played for two seasons at Oregon before transferring to Hawaii.

Parker Lewis, Kicker

Oct 2, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans place kicker Parker Lewis (48) kicks a field goal held by punter Ben Griffiths (24) in the first quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Parker Lewis has started at USC since his freshman season in 2020 and has played impressively. This season Lewis went 17 of 22 on his field-goal attempts.

USC Kicker Parker Lewis has entered the Transfer Portal pic.twitter.com/iy3U3De2W5 — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) December 13, 2021

Luke Akers, Kicker

Aug 28, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins placekickers Luke Akers (99), Nicholas Barr-Mira (2), Ari Libenson (96), and RJ Lopez (93) pose during the game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Rose Bowl. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Akers can also play bother kicker and punter. He started at punter for UCLA that last two seasons and averaged a healthy 43.1 yards per punt on 34 punts for the season.

