Top available college football transfer portal wide receivers

We have been keeping a close eye on the transfer portal and although it seems most of the transfer flurry has passed by, we are expecting more names to be added into the mix after spring ball. Hopefully, we don’t see any Ohio State guys add their name to the portal, but the reality of college football in 2022 shows it to be more likely than not.

The Buckeyes have added two transfers and both were to the defensive side of the ball, but it wouldn’t be crazy to see Ohio State add some offensive pieces if it can figure out the scholarship numbers game. While it’s unlikely with what OSU has coming back in young talent at the position, with the departure of Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson the Buckeyes do you ever say no to top-end talent on the perimeter? The following are the top five available wide receivers within the transfer portal.

Jadon Jackson, Ole Miss

Oct 23, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Jadon Jackson (17) runs after the catch as LSU Tigers defensive back Darren Evans (24) makes the tackle during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Jadon Jackson was expected to have a large role next season but elected to find greener pastures for 2022. Only a sophomore, Jackson has plenty of potential after only hauling in five receptions for 42 yards in nine appearances this past season.

Ole Miss WR Jadon Jackson has entered the Transfer Portal pic.twitter.com/O3TxRNSjOC — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) January 4, 2022

Demetrius Cannon, Louisville

i feel like my game grew so much towards the end of last year pic.twitter.com/FSI34UenJz — ② demetrius cannon (@Ys_Meechie2x) February 21, 2022

Demetrius Cannon is a former three-star prospect in the class of 2021 and has big-time potential with intriguing size at 6-, 3-inches, and 213-pounds. The high school All-American is big and has the frame to gain even more weight to better box out defenders.

Cam Johnson, Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt wide receiver Cam Johnson (7) throws a first down pass against Kentucky during the fourth quarter at Vanderbilt Stadium Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The former four-star recruit, Cam Johnson, was expected to play a huge role in 2022 but has decided to try his hand elsewhere. Johnson has legit experience as he was the team’s leading receiver in 2020 with 56 receptions for 545 yards and three touchdowns. With one season of eligibility remaining, adding some experience to the Ohio State room might be worth it.

Vanderbilt WR Cam Johnson has entered the Transfer Portal pic.twitter.com/0eHEB5GV4T — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) November 29, 2021

Theodore Knox, Mississippi State

4🌟 Theodore Knox (2021) on Tulane visit. Ranked #2 in the state for his class by 247: https://t.co/sFCZgR9zR4 — Fear the Wave (@FearTheWaveBlog) March 19, 2019

Theodore Knox was the gem of the Mississippi State 2021 recruiting class as the four-star prospect was their third highest-rated prospect of that year, but apparently, he was unable to crack the lineup fast enough as the extremely talented slot guy is looking for a new home. Ohio State can utilize a player with his explosion and speed.

Bru McCoy, USC

Dec 18, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Bru McCoy (4) carries the ball against the Oregon Ducks during the Pac-12 Championship at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Oregon defeated USC 31-24. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bru McCoy is a former five-star recruit who has spent plenty of time in the portal after arriving at USC from Texas. McCoy has played sparingly at USC the last three seasons, but his departure from the team was not exactly his choice as he was arrested in July and booted from the roster. Adding McCoy would be a huge risk likely not worth taking, but he has to be added to this list.

USC WR Bru McCoy has entered the Transfer Portal pic.twitter.com/KG2RGJF4A2 — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) January 14, 2022

