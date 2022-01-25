Top available college football transfer portal defensive tackles

The Ohio State Buckeyes were rough on defense last season despite being a recruiting juggernaut. However, it is entirely possible that newly hired defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is going to want more help on the defensive line. With Haskell Garrett departing, adding some beef to the interior of the defensive front is not the worst idea.

The inception of the transfer portal has created a bit of a free agency period in college football. It has created a brand new world — some good, some bad — that we won’t get into right now.

Instead, here are the top five defensive tackles left in the portal during the 2021 offseason of college football.

Ishmael Sopsher, USC

Maybe the third time is the charm for Ishmael Sopsher. He will be searching for his third team after transferring from Alabama to USC this last offseason. The former four-star recruit was expected to play a large role before injuries took their toll and stole his season. At 6-foot, 4-inches, and 310-pounds, Sopsher can play a role somewhere.

Jordan Redmond, Virginia

Jordan Redmond is a classic nose tackle at 6-foot, 305-pounds. The former three-star prospect is one of many former Virginia players in the portal. Redmond is another player that was affected by injury, but he did play 123 snaps for the Cavaliers last season, with PFF giving him a 49.6 grade. There is room for improvement, but he can play.

Kajuan Robinson, Memphis

Memphis Tigers’ Kajuan Robinson tackles Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks quarterback Trae Self during their game at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Kajuan Robinson saw action in seven games for the Tigers last season as a redshirt freshman but felt he was going backward after playing in 11 games and starting two as a true freshman. By only accumulating six tackles in his career, it is fair to wonder what Robinson can offer, but the former three-star recruit has potential.

Anthony Watts, Purdue

Purdue defensive tackle Anthony Watts (8) blocks during the first quarter of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Losing Anthony Watts was a big deal for Purdue after he accumulated 78 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, and an interception in his four years with the Boilermakers. With 38 games and 19 starts under his belt, Watts can add some necessary Big Ten experience to a young group. Watts missed the majority of the 2021 season due to a foot injury.

Purdue DT Anthony Watts has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer. Career Stats:

• 84 tackles

• 10.5 TFL

• 3 sacks

• 1 INT

Gary Smith, Duke

Gary Smith is one of many Duke players looking for greener pastures, and the former three-star recruit is good enough to start in the Big Ten. Smith saw action in ten games last season, accounting for nine tackles, and saw his best performances against Virginia Tech and Miami.

