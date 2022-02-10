Top available college football transfer portal guards

With national signing day in the books, we move on to the buildup and excitement of the annual spring game at Ohio State.

It was a fairly uninteresting week in Columbus, Ohio, as national signing day has lost most of its luster due to the early signing period. The other thing taking our attention was all the drama up north in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Those storylines are not being evaluated here, though, as we are continuing our focus on the transfer portal and the available talent that could potentially help the Buckeye football squad.

The offensive line was not a weakness, but it certainly had issues that were larger than normal, and it would not be surprising for Ohio State to add depth to the interior of this offensive line it has room and can figure out the available scholarship numbers. The following are the top five available guards in the transfer portal.

Femi Sakiri, Connecticut

Teams may have missed the boat on Femi Sakiri as he announced on Twitter his intention to transfer to Abilene Christian. Sakiri was in the class of 2021 and is originally from Texas, but the former three-star has potential.

Dylan Mayginnes, Washington State

Another really solid offensive line target that teams have likely missed out on is Dylan Mayginnes who appears to have committed to Montana. Mayginnes was a former three-star recruit in the class of 2020 from Arizona.

Jamal Camp, Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech DT Jamal Camp has entered the Transfer Portal pic.twitter.com/DDYD4hwClt — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) November 30, 2021

Jamal Camp saw action in one game at Georgia Tech and has three seasons of eligibility remaining. The decision to transfer was likely hard for Camp as the former three-star recruit is from Georgia and his older brother played at Georgia Tech.

Tate Heitmeier, Texas State

Oct 24, 2020; Provo, UT, USA; Texas State head coach Jake Spavital celebrates with Texas State offensive lineman Tate Heitmeier (71) after scoring against BYU in the first half during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Provo, Utah. Credit: Rick Bowmer/Pool Photo-USA TODAY NETWORK

Tate Heitmeier has some serious experience under his belt with over 1,500 snaps from 42 games with 36 starts. Standing at 6-foot, 3-inches, and 310- pounds, the two-year starter has a solid résumé.

End of 3rd: @smdrsports #CCU 42#TXST 7 Here's a big block by Tate Heitmeier (No. 71) that leads to a 29-yard rush by Jahmyl Jeter on the last drive pic.twitter.com/6s7B69lACs — Drew King (@drewking0222) November 28, 2020

Chris Akporoghene, Tennessee

Tennessee offensive lineman Chris Akporoghene (77) during morning football practice on campus on Friday, August 20, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Chris Akoroghene is a versatile lineman who never really got a shot at Tennessee. In fact, the redshirt sophomore only saw action in seven games. He is a former three-star recruit with raw potential since moving from Nigeria in 2016. He has the tools to develop into a solid contributor.

3🌟 OT Chris Akporoghene commits to Tennessee pic.twitter.com/SaxI8ZN5lb — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) July 9, 2018

