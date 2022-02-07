Top available college football transfer portal centers

With national signing day in the books, we are moving on to the buildup and excitement of the annual spring game at Ohio State. It was a fairly uninteresting week in Columbus, Ohio, as the traditional national signing day has lost most of its luster due to the early signing period. The other thing taking our attention off all the shenanigans was all the drama up north in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Those storylines are not being evaluated here though as we are continuing our focus on the transfer portal and the available talent that could potentially help the Buckeye football squad.

The offensive line was not a weakness, but it certainly had some issues that were larger than normal seasons and it would not be surprising for Ohio State to add some depth to the interior of this offensive line if it can figure out the numbers with available scholarships. The following are the top five available centers in the transfer portal.

Mitchell Gorgas, Maryland

🚨Countdown 2 Kickoff We are Mitchell Gorgas (69) days from kickoff!🐢🏈🏋️💯 This 6’4’’ 295 lbs Sophomore Offensive lineman, is busy preparing for his first collegiate game action. Before College he played for a big time program, nationally ranked IMG Academy. #TBIA #Terps pic.twitter.com/5cBRApmCFm — Shell-N-Tell (@ShellNTellPod) June 27, 2021

Mitchell Gorgas is only a sophomore and was expected to be a main-stay on the two-deep for Maryland and eventually earn a starting gig. However, he decided to search for a more ideal opportunity elsewhere.

Dalton Tomlison, UMASS

Join us in wishing happy birthday to offensive lineman Dalton Tomlison today‼️#Flagship 🚩 pic.twitter.com/XVgu1HL7X6 — UMass Football (@UMassFootball) February 24, 2021

Dalton Tomlison has been the starting center for UMASS for two seasons after arriving via the JUCO route and he has one year of eligibility left. He can provide valuable depth across the entire offensive line.

Jakari Robinson, Memphis

Cincinnati Bearcats offensive lineman Jakari Robinson (70) hits a pad as Cincinnati Bearcats offensive lineman Blake Yager (73) holds it during University of Cincinnati Football practice at Higher Ground Convention Center in West Harrison, Ind., Friday, Aug. 3, 2018. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Jakari Robinson saw action in seven games this season for Memphis after transferring from Cincinnati originally before the season. Robinson’s departure is a tad odd considering he will be on his third school in three years, but after starting at UC didn’t start at Memphis, but Robinson is a solid player.

Memphis C Jakari Robinson has entered the transfer portal. He played in 7 games this season for Memphis. Robinson previously transferred from Cincinnati to Memphis. pic.twitter.com/UHRzcgeTxK — CFB Blitz (@BlitzCfb) November 23, 2021

Rafiti Ghirmai, Texas

Texas OG Rafiti Ghirmai has entered the Transfer Portal pic.twitter.com/9Jnw4IueFf — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) December 6, 2021

Rafiti Ghirmai is a versatile lineman who saw playing time in 13 games for Texas during his career. Now, the former three-star recruit is looking for an opportunity elsewhere as a grad transfer. At 6-foot, 5-inches, and 296-pounds, Ghirmai is an interesting prospect who received an offer from Ohio State when he was in high school.

Brian Greene, Washington State

Oct 23, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Brian Greene (50) during a game against the Brigham Young Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. BYU won 21-19. Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Greene was a two-year starter for Washington State and has one year of eligibility remaining. A former walk-on, Greene is a feel-good story and a quality football player. Greene has the potential to compete for playing time in the Big Ten.

