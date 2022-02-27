Top available college football transfer portal quarterbacks

We are rolling through the top five at each position in the college football transfer portal and I saved the quarterback position for last. One reason I saved this position for last is that it is typically the most intriguing, and also due to the fact that it is highly unlikely Ohio State tries to snag another gunslinger in the portal.

Ohio State has had good luck with transfer quarterbacks in the past including Justin Fields and Kent Graham, but with C.J. Stroud running the show at such an efficient level, it is unlikely that they pursue anyone in the portal. It is unlikely that any one of these guys would want to come to Ohio State considering they are likely looking for an opportunity to start immediately.

But, it’s still interesting to discuss, so off we go.

Jack Sears, Boise State

Sep 10, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos quarterback Jack Sears (16) runs out of bounds during the second half against the UTEP Miners at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State beat UTEP 54-13. Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Sears has been a victim of injuries more than anything and has only eight game appearances to go with three starts. He was starting at Boise State before a concussion knocked him out and he never regained the starting spot. Sears only has one year of eligibility remaining and is unlikely to want to spend that on the bench.

QBs still in the transfer portal: LSU QB Myles Brennan LSU QB Max Johnson Texas A&M QB Zach Calzada Auburn QB Bo Nix USC QB Kedon Slovis Ohio State QB Jack Miller UCF QB Dillon Gabriel Boise State QB Jack Sears — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) December 16, 2021

Parker McQuarrie, UCLA

Nov 15, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins quarterback Parker McQuarrie (9) leads players to the locker room after warming up for a game against the California Golden Bears at the Rose Bowl. Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

UCLA has had a bit of a mass exodus with so many players entering the portal, but Parker McQuarrie may have the most potential. The former four-star recruit from New Hampshire is no doubt looking for an opportunity to start elsewhere.

4🌟 QB Parker McQuarrie commits to UCLA pic.twitter.com/SOea0qjZpn — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) April 3, 2019

Chayden Peery, Georgia Tech

Pittsburgh quarterback Chayden Peery (16) warms up before the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Chayden Peery is a former three-star 2021 quarterback from the state of California and perhaps saw the writing on the wall at Georgia Tech. Peery entered the transfer portal in December and has the skills to start for a number of programs.

J.T. Daniels, Georgia

USC quarterback J.T. Daniels (18) scrambles against Notre Dame last season at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

J.T. Daniels looks like a Madden create-a-player at quarterback at 6-foot, 3-inches, and 210-pounds but has struggled to reach his potential during his two seasons at Georgia and during his one season at USC prior. Daniels has two seasons of legibility remaining and just needs the right situation to perhaps be a star.

Current Heisman Odds Bryce Young +250 C.J. Stroud +400 J.T. Daniels +2000

Dillon Gabriel +2000

Tyler Van Dyke +2000 Caleb Williams +2500

D.J. Uiagalelei +2500 Kedon Slovis +3000 — CFB Home (@CFBHome) February 7, 2022

Jayden Daniels, Arizona State

Oct 8, 2021; Tempe, Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs for a touchdown against Stanford during Pac-12 action at Sun Devil Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Jayden Daniels may be off the market as rumors are swirling that he has enrolled at Missouri, but nothing has been made official. The Arizona State program has been in an awkward spot and Daniels is obviously seeking the greener grass on the other side. Daniels is a star and can compete to start at any program in college football.

I am not committed anywhere as of right now thank you. — Jayden Daniels (@JayD__5) February 24, 2022

1

1

1

1

1

1