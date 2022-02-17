Top available college football transfer portal offensive tackles

With national signing day in the books, we move on to the buildup and excitement of the annual spring game at Ohio State.

It was a fairly uninteresting week in Columbus, Ohio, as national signing day has lost most of its luster due to the early signing period. The other thing taking our attention was all the drama up north in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Those storylines are not being evaluated here, though, as we are continuing our focus on the transfer portal and the available talent that could potentially help the Buckeye football squad.

The offensive line was not a weakness, but it certainly had issues that were larger than normal, and it would not be surprising for Ohio State to add depth to the bookends of the offensive line. The following are the top five available offensive tackles in the transfer portal.

Derek Smith, Central Michigan

Central Michigan OL Derek Smith has entered the transfer portal. He started the last 21 games for Central Michigan. Smith received All-MAC honors last season. pic.twitter.com/n7qsx82jXb — CFB Blitz (@BlitzCfb) August 25, 2021

Central Michigan took a big blow when Derek Smith announced he was leaving the program. In three seasons, Smith started 21 consecutive games with time spent at both tackle and guard. Smith was named All-MAC in 2020 and with 29 high caliber starts under his belt can certainly play at a high level for a team that grabs him with his lone seasons of eligibility remaining.

Edgar Burrola, Arizona

Arizona offensive lineman Edgar Burrola (72) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Washington, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Edgar Burrola’s departure was a big deal for Arizona and he announced his intentions to leave after their poor 0-3 start. To save any red-shirt opportunity, Burrola placed his name in the portal before playing in his fourth game of the season. The former three-star prospect hails from Las Vegas and has some nice traits.

Grades for the Arizona offense: QB Khalil Tate 71.8

RB J.J. Taylor 79.4

WR Drew Dixon 54.1

WR Cedric Peterson 86.6

WR Brian Casteel 71.8 (2017)

TE Bryce Wolma 53.1

LT Donovan Laie 62.5

LG Robert Congel 69.8 (2017)

C Josh McCauley 62.1

RG Cody Creason 71.0

RT Edgar Burrola 60.8 — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) August 25, 2019

J’Marion Gooch, Missouri

3⭐ OT J'Marion Gooch commits to Auburn pic.twitter.com/0xRcRxZiBY — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) April 17, 2020

J’Marion Gooch has a somewhat dramatic background as he was once committed to Auburn and then Tennessee. The Vols then released him from his commitment per his request and then he ended up at Missouri. Gooch was then medically disqualified from Missouri and is now looking for a new home. At 6-foot, 7-inches, and 358-pounds, the former three-star prospect is an absolute mountain of a man and plays like it too.

Kai-Leon Herbert, Miami

Miami offensive lineman Kai-Leon Herbert (57) walks off the field after an NCAA college football game against Florida Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Kai-Leon Herbert was expected to play a huge role for Miami in 2022, but it’s clear that he has fallen out of favor as he has not seen any game action the last two seasons after appearing in 12 during his first three years. The former four-star prospect has some top-notch potential.

Kai-Leon Herbert is a state champion, and he's ecstatic pic.twitter.com/e1ZRbiELsQ — Graham Hall (@GrahamHall_) December 9, 2016

Brey Walker, Oklahoma

Oklahoma offensive lineman Brey Walker (70) warms up before an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Oklahoma won 33-14. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brey Walker is a former five-star recruit who was the highest-ranked player in the 2018 Oklahoma class but never lived up to the hype, spending time as a reserve and on special teams. Walker has all of the tools to be special and a new change of scenery could bring that out of him.

Oklahoma OT Brey Walker has entered the Transfer Portal pic.twitter.com/w1kCoI4dkW — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) December 3, 2021

