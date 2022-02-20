Top available college football transfer portal tight ends

We have been keeping a close eye on the transfer portal and although it seems most of the transfer flurry has passed by, we are expecting more names to be added into the mix after spring ball. Hopefully, we don’t see any Ohio State guys add their name to the portal, but the reality of college football in 2022 shows it to be more likely than not.

The Buckeyes have added two transfers and both were to the defensive side of the ball, but it wouldn’t be crazy to see Ohio State add some offensive pieces if it can figure out the scholarship numbers game. With the departure of Jeremy Ruckert, the tight end position looks like a possible weakness for next season with Mitch Rossi and Joe Royer expected to be the major points in the rotation. The following are the top five available tight ends within the transfer portal.

Desmond Daniels, Louisville

Louisville TE Desmond Daniels has entered the transfer portal. He didn’t record any stats in his 2 seasons with Louisville. Daniels was a former 3 ⭐️ recruit out of high school. pic.twitter.com/d58QiLsbuL — CFB Blitz (@BlitzCfb) December 6, 2021

As you see above, Desmond Daniels did not light up the stat sheet during his two seasons at Louisville, but at 6-foot, 2-inches, and 220-pounds, Daniels has a large enough frame to add more size and play on the offensive line, which was the intention of Louisville. It appears Daniels has already announced his intentions to enroll at Bethune-Cookman, but after transferring from Louisville mid-season, Daniels has some intriguing skills.

Dekalen Goodson, Houston

3🌟 LB Dekalen Goodson commits to Houston pic.twitter.com/Vulm5VTAXT — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) May 15, 2017

Dekalen Goodson was expected to see a much bigger role this season after seeing action in eight games in 2020. He was recruited as a linebacker, but the 6-foot, 2-inches, 240-pound athlete made the move to tight end shortly after arriving in Houston and has some interesting potential.

Story continues

Matt Bjorson, Indiana

Sep 18, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers tight end Matt Bjorson (89) jumps in an attempt to catch a pass in front of Cincinnati Bearcats safety Bryan Cook (6) in the last minutes of the game at Memorial Stadium. Bearcats won 38-24. Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Bjorson played a lot during his time at Indiana, but mostly as a role player or on special teams. In fours seasons, Bjorson snagged 21 receptions for 169 yards. At 6-foot, 3-inches and 241 pounds, Bjorson would be an interesting addition to the tight end room.

3🌟 TE Matt Bjorson commits to Indiana pic.twitter.com/bgHS3gkmaL — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) June 14, 2017

Parks Gissinger, Michigan State

Michigan State’s Parks Gissinger runs after a catch during football camp on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, on the MSU campus in East Lansing. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Parks Gissinger was not the starter but did see action in the first four games of the season before suffering an injury. At 6-foot, 4-inches, and 240-pounds, Gissinger also saw action in eight games with 37 career snaps. That included one reception for five yards, but the former three-star recruit has potential.

Larry Hodges, Miami

Aug 24, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Larry Hodges (81) works out prior to the game at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Larry Hodges has a ton of potential but decided to depart the crowded Miami tight end room. He leaves Miami with 15 games under his belt along with just three receptions for one yard and two touchdowns. Hodges has star potential, and with three years of legibility remaining, he is worth a look.

Miami suspends RB Jaylan Knighton 4 games, TE Larry Hodges 2 games & DB Avantae Williams 6 games for violating team rules. pic.twitter.com/wDPyD3Zmx9 — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) September 4, 2021

[listicle id=86552]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1