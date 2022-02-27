Top available college football transfer portal running backs

I apologize for the delay, I know everyone has been loving my transfer portal rankings, but this past week I was busy diving headfirst into the new United States Football League and its draft, but I am back and ready to dive into the next positional group.

Last time here, we broke down the top five available wide receivers and it was an exciting group, but the running backs are just as intriguing. With the departure of Master Teague, there may be an open spot, but TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams will make it hard for anyone to crack the line-up.

Ohio State is currently in a scholarship quandary, with too many that’ll have to be rectified somehow, but if the coaching staff can figure it out, maybe there are some running backs to look at in the portal.

Here are the top five running back in the transfer portal in this 2022 offseason of college football.

Bentavious Thompson, UCF

Nov 27, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back Bentavious Thompson (24) celebrates his touchdown with UCF Knights offensive lineman Cole Schneider (65) during the second half against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium. Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Bentavious Thompson was a fairly highly touted three-star recruit from the state of Florida and has the potential to be a lead back for a big-time program. Thompson split from the program in August due to undisclosed reasons but saw action in 30 career games with UCF, rushing for 1,136 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Beno's got MOVES! 🤩 Bentavious Thompson hits pay dirt from 18 yards out #UCFast pic.twitter.com/jMQiPZHuBC — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) April 13, 2019

Elelyon Noa, Utah State

Dec 4, 2021; Carson, CA, USA; Utah State Aggies running back Elelyon Noa (34) runs the ball against San Diego State Aztecs linebacker Michael Shawcroft (46) during the second half of the Mountain West Conference championship game at Dignity Health Sports Park. Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Elelyon Noa entering the portal was a bit of a surprise considering that he finally saw the field this season and was Utah State’s second-leading rusher. Noa is only 5-foot, 8-inches, and 200-pounds but is versatile as a solid runner, and combines that with good pass-catching skills out of the backfield.

2020 Elelyon Noa coming for heads this year 👀 pic.twitter.com/STFcF1pxVq — HSN (@helixsportsnet) August 2, 2018

Andrew VanBuren, Boise State

Boise State running back Andrew Van Buren (21) leads the team onto the field carrying the Dan Paul Hammer before an NCAA college football game against New Mexico Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Boise State won 37-0. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Andrew VanBuren is another former three-star recruit who was highly sought after out of California. VanBuren entered the transfer portal in December despite being a regular in the Boise State backfield. He has seen action in 44 games and rushed for 1,028 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Oh thanks Andrew VanBuren! https://t.co/lJacFJ0X85 — The State of Boise (@StateOfBoise) November 17, 2018

Sean Dollars, Oregon

Jan 2, 2021; Glendale, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks running back Sean Dollars (5) against the Iowa State Cyclones in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It appears that Sean Dollars is likely to withdraw his name from the transfer portal, but that has not been 100% confirmed. And in today’s day and age of college football, why not just live in the portal baby! Dollars is a former four-star recruit who missed the entire 2021 season due to a knee injury. There has been no indication that Oregon plans to utilize Dollars and he may do well with a fresh start. He has not been able to play with any consistency in his three seasons at Oregon.

Camar Wheaton, Alabama

Career touches for 2022 Bama RBs: • Trey Sanders: 91

• Jase McClellan: 74

• Roydell Williams: 72

• Camar Wheaton: 0

• Emmanuel Henderson: 0

• Jamarion Miller: 0

• Jahmyr Gibbs: 291 Gibbs adds a tremendous amount of talent. Maybe more importantly, he adds experience. — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) December 21, 2021

Camar Wheaton was rated as a five-star, top 100 recruit by every recruiting service but failed to see the field this season due to a knee injury. He is a special talent but felt the need to remove himself from a crowded backfield. He could easily be a breakout star at his next stop.

