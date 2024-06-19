Top athlete offers recruiting update

The top athlete in the class of 2025 has an update on recruitment. Michael Terry III is a five-star recruit for Alamo Heights High School out of San Antonio, Texas.

Terry is being recruited as a wide receiver, running back, and defensive back. He is ranked as the No. 1 athlete in the 2025 recruiting class.

As a junior, he earned district MVP honors by rushing for 995 yards and 20 touchdowns and receiving 564 yards and ten touchdowns. Terry recently spoke with Phillip Dukes of the On3 network about his official visit to Nebraska and the impression it left on him.

It’s like a big family over there. When I went on my OV (official visit), they welcomed me with open arms. Just the culture around them and my family had fun out there. I got to spend time with the players and really got to see how it is out there.

Nebraska is battling with Oregon, Texas, and Texas A&M for Terry’s commitment.

Five Star Flex 💪@DukestheScoop gets the latest intel from Michael Terry III (@mterry_3) Nebraska🌽, Oregon🦆, & Texas🐂 all battling for the No.1 ATH pic.twitter.com/bZ94K6u48d — On3 VIDEO (@On3Video) June 18, 2024

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire