Top athlete names Nebraska in final four

A top athlete in the class of 2025 has named Nebraska in his final four. Five-star athlete Michael Terry III, also named Oregon, Texas, and Texas A&M, as his other finalists.

Terry is being recruited as a wide receiver, running back, and defensive back. He is ranked as the No. 1 athlete in the 2025 recruiting class.

Terry has been a popular recruit in the Lone Star State, holding 22 scholarship offers. As a junior, he earned district MVP honors while rushing for 995 yards and 20 touchdowns, along with 564 receiving yards and 10 scores.

Chad Simmons of On3 first broke the news of Terry’s decision.

5-star athlete Michael Terry III tells @ChadSimmons_ he will likely choose between Oregon, Texas, Texas A&M and Nebraska👀 Terry is being recruited at WR, RB and DB at the next level. Read: https://t.co/zDGHuEc6xW pic.twitter.com/SpqKtLL9CJ — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) May 28, 2024

