Who was the top athlete in the county? Vote here for athlete of the week

Rivalry games, breakout stars, and top end talent took the courts and fields in the first week of high school regular season. Lillian Hart leading the county in kills after a game high 16 in a loss to Forest. Rose Gravel, an Anderson University basketball commit, leads the county with 13 blocks.

Dylan Donahoe and Jeffery Vickers combined for one of the best running games in the county. Dedrick Grady led a great night of punt and kick off returning with West Virginia commit Chris Henry and Jordan Strickland trailing him.

Vote once per hour for your favorite athlete. Please share the poll on social media so friends and family can get in on the action. Voting will close Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Results post Friday morning.

Dedrick Grady, Football, West Port

2 kick return touchdown, 100+ yards of total offense

Dylan Donahoe, Football, Dunnellon

67 yards on 10 attempts, 2 rushing touchdowns

Jeffery Vickers, Football, Dunnellon

64 yards on13 attempts, 2 rushing touchdowns

Clayton Knight, Cross Country, Vanguard

2nd place at Cecil Field Summer Classic elite boys division, New personal record:15:50

Haley Davis, Golf, Forest

shot 3 under par in first meet of the season

Vanguard Knights Lillian Hart (8) gets a breather between points in the first set. Vanguard hosted Forest at Vanguard High School in Ocala, FL on Thursday, August 24, 2023. Forest was 1-0 and Vanguard was 0-1 coming into this local rivalry early in the season. Vanguard won the first set 25-21 and Forest won the second set 25-21. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star Banner]

Lillian Hart, Volleyball, Vanguard

16 kills against Forest

Jordan Strickland, Football, Forest

135 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 7 receiving yards, 73 return yards, 215 total yards of offense, 2 tackles, 1 pass deflected, 1 forced fumble

Matthew Hart, Football, Forest

20 rushing yards, 116 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 136 total yards of offense, 1 interception

VJ Poole, Football, Forest

17-28 for 213 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 1 interception, 81.4 QBR, 54 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, 3 fumbles, 267 yards of total offense

Chris Henry, Football, Dunnellon

139 return yards, 27 receiving yards

Elijah Dennis, Football, Forest

1 pass deflected, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles, 2 sacks, 3 tackles, 2 tackles for loss

Josh Davis, Football, Ocala Christian

91 yard touchdown pass, 1 73 yard fumble recovery for touchdown

Conrad Bloom, Football, Ocala Christian

91 yard touchdown in a 30-20 loss to Lake Mary

Gaveena Smith, Volleyball, West Port

18 kills, 2 blocks in three games

West Port Brittin Stevens (1) tries to escape Dunnellon Eli Nelson (9) at West Port High School in Ocala, FL on Friday, August 25, 2023. [Alan Youngblood/Ocala Star-Banner]

Ellison Nelson, Football, Dunnellon

3 sacks, 4 tackles, 3 tackles for loss

Elayna Johnson, Volleyball, Trinity Catholic

14 kills, 7 blocks

Rose Gravel, Volleyball, Trinity Catholic

13 kills, 13 blocks, 4 aces

Nick Mills, Football, Belleview

150 return yards, 80 return TD, 100+ rushing yards

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Athlete of the week: Volleyball Aces and Football Athletes nominated