Who was the top athlete in the county? Vote here for athlete of the week
Rivalry games, breakout stars, and top end talent took the courts and fields in the first week of high school regular season. Lillian Hart leading the county in kills after a game high 16 in a loss to Forest. Rose Gravel, an Anderson University basketball commit, leads the county with 13 blocks.
Dylan Donahoe and Jeffery Vickers combined for one of the best running games in the county. Dedrick Grady led a great night of punt and kick off returning with West Virginia commit Chris Henry and Jordan Strickland trailing him.
Vote once per hour for your favorite athlete. Please share the poll on social media so friends and family can get in on the action. Voting will close Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Results post Friday morning.
Dedrick Grady, Football, West Port
2 kick return touchdown, 100+ yards of total offense
Dylan Donahoe, Football, Dunnellon
67 yards on 10 attempts, 2 rushing touchdowns
Jeffery Vickers, Football, Dunnellon
64 yards on13 attempts, 2 rushing touchdowns
Clayton Knight, Cross Country, Vanguard
2nd place at Cecil Field Summer Classic elite boys division, New personal record:15:50
Haley Davis, Golf, Forest
shot 3 under par in first meet of the season
Lillian Hart, Volleyball, Vanguard
16 kills against Forest
Jordan Strickland, Football, Forest
135 rushing yards, 1 rushing touchdown, 7 receiving yards, 73 return yards, 215 total yards of offense, 2 tackles, 1 pass deflected, 1 forced fumble
Matthew Hart, Football, Forest
20 rushing yards, 116 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 136 total yards of offense, 1 interception
VJ Poole, Football, Forest
17-28 for 213 passing yards, 1 passing touchdown, 1 interception, 81.4 QBR, 54 rushing yards, 2 rushing touchdowns, 3 fumbles, 267 yards of total offense
Chris Henry, Football, Dunnellon
139 return yards, 27 receiving yards
Elijah Dennis, Football, Forest
1 pass deflected, 1 fumble recovery, 2 forced fumbles, 2 sacks, 3 tackles, 2 tackles for loss
Josh Davis, Football, Ocala Christian
91 yard touchdown pass, 1 73 yard fumble recovery for touchdown
Conrad Bloom, Football, Ocala Christian
91 yard touchdown in a 30-20 loss to Lake Mary
Gaveena Smith, Volleyball, West Port
18 kills, 2 blocks in three games
Ellison Nelson, Football, Dunnellon
3 sacks, 4 tackles, 3 tackles for loss
Elayna Johnson, Volleyball, Trinity Catholic
14 kills, 7 blocks
Rose Gravel, Volleyball, Trinity Catholic
13 kills, 13 blocks, 4 aces
Nick Mills, Football, Belleview
150 return yards, 80 return TD, 100+ rushing yards
This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Athlete of the week: Volleyball Aces and Football Athletes nominated