Top assists from Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 01/10/2021
Top assists from Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 01/10/2021
After his final kneel down, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t wait for the final 30 seconds to tick off the clock before he sprinted off the field. Jackson waved his teammates to follow him as he headed up the tunnel. Jackson admitted what everyone knew: The Ravens still were miffed about the pregame dustup from [more]
Cleveland couldn't have drawn up a better start to its first playoff game since 2002.
Six games into his NBA return, DeMarcus Cousins picked up his second ejection.
Tom Brady is living proof that they don't make 43-year-old quarterbacks like they used to.
Deshaun Watson is willing to leverage his position as one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks and waive the no-trade clause of his new $156 million contract.
Golf's world number three Justin Thomas apologized for a homophobic slur picked up by television microphones at the US PGA Tour's Tournament of Champions on Saturday.
Philadelphia Eagles Doug Pederson could be traded to the New York Jets to be reunited with GM Joe Douglas
If ever there was a time to be liberal in playcalling this was then. What followed was instead as appalling as anything that has happened in now three completed seasons under Matt Nagy's watch
It doesn’t sound like QB Mitchell Trubisky will be back in a Bears uniform in 2021.
This mind-blowing stat might be the most impressive of Tom Brady's historic NFL playoff career.
Ball made history after becoming the youngest player ever to record a triple-double, beating the previous record set by Markelle Fultz.
The Seahawks surged at the end of the season, winning six of their last seven games to finish the season 12-4. But after entering the playoffs with high hopes, they’re out following a 30-20 loss to the Rams. Seattle head coach Pete Carroll sounded particularly disappointed after the game. “I told these guys I have [more]
Though he hasn't confirmed, Kyrie Irving's absence is reportedly in response to the attacks on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
Though there’s one game remaining in wild-card weekend, the NFL has announced the schedule for the four divisional-round games. The Packers and Rams will lead things off. The NFC’s No. 1 seed, Green Bay will come off its playoff bye to host Los Angeles at 4:35 p.m. ET on Fox. The Bills will host the [more]
The NFC playoffs will feature three future Hall of Fame quarterbacks.
Vrabel wasn't happy with the officials during Sunday's contest against the Ravens.
Todd McShay's first 2021 NFL mock draft was an absolute dumpster fire for the Chicago Bears
For the first time since eight games were played in the quarterfinal round of the 1982 playoff tournament, which expanded to 16 teams after a strike shortened the season to nine games, the NFL has more than four games in a postseason weekend. The six games to be played over the next two days, involving [more]
Baker Mayfield, his wife Emily, and Browns fans rallied around a terminally ill lifelong Cleveland fan to fulfill his final wish.
Mike Vrabel made a very curious decision. Some believe it was one of the worst of the season.