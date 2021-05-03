Top assists from Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings

Reuters

Philipp Grubauer made 21 saves in his return to action, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and two assists, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 3-0 on Friday night in Denver. Gabriel Landeskog and Cale Makar had a goal and an assist each for the Avalanche, who stopped a three-game losing streak. Colorado played most of the game with five defensemen and then went down to four in the third.