Top Arizona Wildcats' football recruits Demond Williams Jr., Adam Mohammed enter portal

Basha quarterback Demond Williams poses for pictures after signing his letter of intent to play for University of Arizona during the NLI signing at Basha High School in Chandler on Dec. 20, 2023.

Highly-touted Basha quarterback Demond Williams Jr., who enrolled this month into the University of Arizona to get a head start to his college football career, is entering the transfer portal.

Another high profile Phoenix area recruit, Glendale Apollo running back Adam Mohammed is doing the same.

Their decisions appear to be fallout from Jedd Fisch leaving over the weekend to take the Washington head coaching position.

Williams confirmed his decision in a brief post on his X account late Wednesday afternoon, saying simply, "Officially in the portal.''

Mohammed also posted on his X account indicating he was entering the portal in a reaction on X to a post reporting as much from Jacob Seliga, saying, "Gods plan.''

Mohammed, contacted by The Republic late Wednesday, declined additional comment, saying only via a direct message, "I'm not comfortable talking about it right now.''

Williams and Mohammed were among five Valley high school football seniors who finished early to enroll into UA to start their college football careers with the Wildcats.

Because they enrolled into college, they can no longer back out of the commitment since they signed their papers to play for the university. They have to go through the NCAA transfer portal to find another school.

Apollo Hawks running back Adam Mohammed signs his commitment papers to the University of Arizona at Apollo High School in Glendale on Dec. 20, 2023.

Meanwhile, American Leadership Academy Gilbert North wide receiver Brandon Phelps said he will stay in Tucson and play for the Wildcats. He set several state receiving records during his stellar career at ALA Gilbert North, leading the Eagles to the 2022 4A state championship.

"I'm staying," Phelps texted. "Bear down, baby."

Glendale Apollo coach Aaron Walls said that he talked to Mohammed and offensive linemen Matthew Lado and Michael Watkins after Fisch bolted for Washington on Sunday.

"They said at the time they were going to wait and see how everything played out," Walls said in a text. "They have not told me they were leaving."

Williams, who started on varsity all four years at Basha, leading the Bears to the 2022 Open state championship, had committed originally to Ole Miss. But during the summer he reopened his recruiting and committed to UA, citing the main reason as having family near by.

Williams performed well in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio two weeks ago, before officially enrolling into classes for the spring semester at Arizona.

