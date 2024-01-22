Top Arizona recruits Demond Williams Jr., Adam Mohammed follow Jedd Fisch to Washington

A week after coach Jedd Fisch left Arizona to lead Washington, two prized Phoenix-area high school recruits are leaving UA for the Huskies.

Chandler Basha quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and Glendale Apollo running back Adam Mohammed are following Fisch to Seattle.

Both posted on social media Sunday their intentions to transfer to Washington, which will be joining the Big Ten next season, after reaching the national championship game and capturing the Pac-12 championship.

Williams and Mohammed were considered the top two UA recruits by Fisch.

Both finished high school a semester early to get to Tucson in order to be a part of spring football with the Wildcats.

But after Fisch left for Washington last week, they both entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Four other Valley recruits -- American Leadership Gilbert North wide receiver Brandon Phelps, Scottsdale Desert Mountain wide receiver/safety Dylan Tapley and Apollo offensive linemen Matthew Lado and Michael Watkins -- have stayed committed to the Arizona Wildcats after Brent Brennan has come on board to lead the program.

Williams, 5-11, 180, was one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation last season, leading the Basha Bears to the Open Division state semifinals, after leading them to the Open state championship his junior year.

Williams passed for 3,250 yards and 34 touchdowns with just three interceptions last season, completing 209 of 272 passes for 76.8%. He ran for 1,136 yards and 20 TDs.

"Just like UA, he has the opportunity to compete for a job right away," Basha coach Chris McDonald said in a text. "I think he feels that Coach Fisch and the staff are great at player development and ultimately helping student-athletes reach their potential.

"Obviously, the structure is set up to be successful with them playing in the National Championship this year and moving into the Big Ten for the future. Like any of our kids, we're all really excited to see him embrace this next chapter in his life. It’ll be a fun Saturday to watch him compete against his former teammate (offensive lineman) James Durand (at Wisconsin) this upcoming season. Both kids were instrumental in growing the program here at Basha."

Mohammed, 6-foot, 185 pounds, broke several Apollo school records. He amassed 6,099 yards in his high school career, including 5,180 rushing yards. Last season, he ran for 2,147 yards and 39 touchdowns on 189 carries for 11.4 yards a carry. He also caught four TD passes. He also was the best defender on the team playing linebacker and defensive back.

