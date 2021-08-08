Top 20 Amazon Deals of the Week: Smart TVs, Touchless Digital Thermometers, Party Games, and Norton Antivirus Software
One of the best feelings in e-comm land? Getting a really good deal. There’s so much to buy on the internet at any given moment, but it can be overwhelming to hunt down the best deals and identify the perfect moment to strike. Hitting purchase is much easier when you know you’re saving a boatload of cash on something you really need, so we’re here to help you.
Amazon is one of the best retailers for deal hunters, and the site has thousands of deals on everyday items as well as flash sales that only last 24 or 48 hours. As a leader in sales, Amazon deals often include big-ticket items like 75-inch TVs and discounts on daily essentials like men’s razors.
We’re always on the lookout for Amazon deals, so we’ve gathered the 20 best Amazon deals of the week below.
Two great televisions are still listed at big markdowns: the Insignia 32-inch Fire TV is 35% off, and Toshiba’s 50-inch C350 4K Smart Fire is $100 off. Nursal’s TENS Unit Muscle Stimulator is over 50% off, just in time to zap muscles sore from yardwork or heavy gym workouts. And with COVID back on the upswing, a touchless digital thermometer from femometer is listed at under $15 and may go quickly.
Norton’s 360 Deluxe Antivirus software — always among the very best for keeping your network clean — is listed at only $24.00: a super-deep 72% discount. And the hilarious party game Bad Choices along with its NSFW module is a great Lightning Deal right now at $9.95, a third of its usual $30 price.
We’re going to continuously update this list with the top Amazon deals of the day, so make sure you check this page often. We’ll try to stay on top of the listings as they go up and down, but if something is marked “flash sale” below, that means it will only be around for a day or so.
Without further ado, here are our favorite Amazon daily deals from this week.
1. Insignia 32-inch Smart HD TV – Fire TV
35% OFF
Buy: Insignia 32-inch Smart HD TV – Fire TV $129.99
2. Toshiba 50-inch C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
$100 OFF
Buy: Toshiba 50-inch C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $369.99
3. Nursal TENS Unit Muscle Stimulator
54% OFF
Buy: Nursal TENS Unit Muscle Stimulator $19.90
4. Norton 360 Deluxe 2021 Antivirus Software for 5 Devices
72% OFF
Buy: Norton 360 Deluxe 2021 Antivirus Software for 5 Devices $24.99
5. Bad Choices – The Have You Ever? Party Game + The NSFW Savage Edition
LIGHTNING DEAL: 67% OFF
Buy: Bad Choices – The Have You Ever? Party Game + The NSFW Savage Edition $19.95
6. Touchless Forehead Thermometer for Adults and Kids
UNDER $15
Buy: Touchless Forehead Thermometer for Adults and Kids $17.95
7. BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit
$70 OFF
Buy: BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit $129.00
8. TP-Link AC1750 Smart WiFi Router
28% OFF
Buy: TP-Link AC1750 Smart WiFi Router $57.99
9. RPNB Biometric Safe
20% OFF
Buy: RPNB Biometric Gun Safe $89.99
10. Apple Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip
SAVE $40
Buy: Apple Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip $649.00
11. MITAHOME Solar Mole, Rodent, and Snake Repeller
SAVE $34
Buy: MITAHOME Solar Mole, Rodent, Snake Repellent $35.99 With On-Page Coupon
12. Kasa Smart Light Switch, 3-Pack
SAVE $10
Buy: Kasa Smart Light Switch, 3-Pack $34.99
13. Cbiumpro Store Shampoo Massager Brush, 2-Pack
46% OFF
Buy: Cbiumpro Store Shampoo Massager Brush, 2-Pack $6.97
14. Nuduko Biodegradable Bamboo Toothbrushes, 10-Pack
36% OFF
Buy: Nuduko Biodegradable Bamboo Toothbrushes $8.99
15. Mavogel Light Blocking Sleep Eye Mask
50% OFF
Buy: Mavogel Light Blocking Sleep Eye Mask $9.98
16. Leather Honey Leather Conditioner
44% OFF
Buy: Leather Honey Leather Conditioner $15.74
17. havit LED Backlit Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo
34% OFF
Buy: havit LED Backlit Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo $21.24
18. Aicok Juicer Machine
$8 OFF COUPON ON PAGE
Buy: Aicok Juicer Machine $40.59 WITH ON-PAGE COUPON
19. Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus
33% OFF
Buy: Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus $99.99
20. XIKEZAN Upgraded Beard Grooming Kit
$5 OFF COUPON ON PAGE
Buy: XIKEZAN Beard Grooming Kit $17.91
