Top 20 Amazon Deals of the Week: Smart TVs, Touchless Digital Thermometers, Party Games, and Norton Antivirus Software

One of the best feelings in e-comm land? Getting a really good deal. There’s so much to buy on the internet at any given moment, but it can be overwhelming to hunt down the best deals and identify the perfect moment to strike. Hitting purchase is much easier when you know you’re saving a boatload of cash on something you really need, so we’re here to help you.

Amazon is one of the best retailers for deal hunters, and the site has thousands of deals on everyday items as well as flash sales that only last 24 or 48 hours. As a leader in sales, Amazon deals often include big-ticket items like 75-inch TVs and discounts on daily essentials like men’s razors.

We’re always on the lookout for Amazon deals, so we’ve gathered the 20 best Amazon deals of the week below.

Two great televisions are still listed at big markdowns: the Insignia 32-inch Fire TV is 35% off, and Toshiba’s 50-inch C350 4K Smart Fire is $100 off. Nursal’s TENS Unit Muscle Stimulator is over 50% off, just in time to zap muscles sore from yardwork or heavy gym workouts. And with COVID back on the upswing, a touchless digital thermometer from femometer is listed at under $15 and may go quickly.

Norton’s 360 Deluxe Antivirus software — always among the very best for keeping your network clean — is listed at only $24.00: a super-deep 72% discount. And the hilarious party game Bad Choices along with its NSFW module is a great Lightning Deal right now at $9.95, a third of its usual $30 price.

We’re going to continuously update this list with the top Amazon deals of the day, so make sure you check this page often. We’ll try to stay on top of the listings as they go up and down, but if something is marked “flash sale” below, that means it will only be around for a day or so.

Without further ado, here are our favorite Amazon daily deals from this week.

1. Insignia 32-inch Smart HD TV – Fire TV

35% OFF

Insignia TV

Buy: Insignia 32-inch Smart HD TV – Fire TV $129.99

2. Toshiba 50-inch C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

$100 OFF

Toshiba TV

Buy: Toshiba 50-inch C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $369.99

3. Nursal TENS Unit Muscle Stimulator

54% OFF

Buy: Nursal TENS Unit Muscle Stimulator $19.90

4. Norton 360 Deluxe 2021 Antivirus Software for 5 Devices

72% OFF

Buy: Norton 360 Deluxe 2021 Antivirus Software for 5 Devices $24.99

5. Bad Choices – The Have You Ever? Party Game + The NSFW Savage Edition

LIGHTNING DEAL: 67% OFF

Buy: Bad Choices – The Have You Ever? Party Game + The NSFW Savage Edition $19.95

6. Touchless Forehead Thermometer for Adults and Kids

UNDER $15

Buy: Touchless Forehead Thermometer for Adults and Kids $17.95

7. BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit

$70 OFF

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit



Buy: BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill Combo Kit $129.00

8. TP-Link AC1750 Smart WiFi Router

28% OFF

TP Link router

Buy: TP-Link AC1750 Smart WiFi Router $57.99

9. RPNB Biometric Safe

20% OFF

RPNB Biometric Gun Safe



Buy: RPNB Biometric Gun Safe $89.99

10. Apple Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip

SAVE $40

Apple's Mac M1 Mini



Buy: Apple Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip $649.00

11. MITAHOME Solar Mole, Rodent, and Snake Repeller

SAVE $34

MITAHOME Solar Mole, rodent, snake Repellent



Buy: MITAHOME Solar Mole, Rodent, Snake Repellent $35.99 With On-Page Coupon

12. Kasa Smart Light Switch, 3-Pack

SAVE $10

Kasa Smart Light Switch, 3-Pack



Buy: Kasa Smart Light Switch, 3-Pack $34.99

13. Cbiumpro Store Shampoo Massager Brush, 2-Pack

46% OFF

Cbiumpro Store Shampoo Massager Brush, 2-Pack



Buy: Cbiumpro Store Shampoo Massager Brush, 2-Pack $6.97

14. Nuduko Biodegradable Bamboo Toothbrushes, 10-Pack

36% OFF

Nuduko Biodegradable Bamboo Toothbrushes



Buy: Nuduko Biodegradable Bamboo Toothbrushes $8.99

15. Mavogel Light Blocking Sleep Eye Mask

50% OFF

Mavogel Light Blocking Sleep Eye Mask



Buy: Mavogel Light Blocking Sleep Eye Mask $9.98

16. Leather Honey Leather Conditioner

44% OFF

Leather Honey Leather Conditioner



Buy: Leather Honey Leather Conditioner $15.74

17. havit LED Backlit Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo

34% OFF

havit LED Backlit Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo



Buy: havit LED Backlit Gaming Keyboard and Mouse Combo $21.24

18. Aicok J uicer Machine

$8 OFF COUPON ON PAGE

aicok juicer



Buy: Aicok Juicer Machine $40.59 WITH ON-PAGE COUPON

19. Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus

33% OFF

Samsung Galaxy Buds , best amazon deals in May 2021



Buy: Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus $99.99

20. XIKEZAN Upgraded Beard Grooming Kit

$5 OFF COUPON ON PAGE

XIKEZAN beard grooming kit, best Amazon deals



Buy: XIKEZAN Beard Grooming Kit $17.91

