Top ACC players Notre Dame will be playing in 2023
In exchange for retaining its football independence, Notre Dame plays a certain number of ACC opponents every season. The only other sport in which Notre Dame is not an ACC member is hockey, which plays in the Big Ten. While old-school Irish fans might long for the days of the program being able to schedule almost anyone at anytime, some often forget that this arrangement means some thrilling football. The home wins over recent powerhouse Clemson in 2020 and 2022 are two examples.
College football isn’t back yet, but you still can look at the rosters and see which quality players play for whom. Twitter’s Big Game Boomer has done just that and come up with a list of the top 50 ACC players for the upcoming season. When you look at the list, you’ll see the Irish have many of them set to face them. Let’s see who the Irish are playing when you take away the players whose teams aren’t on their schedule:
Nov. 4 at Clemson (10)
7. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., linebacker
10. Will Shipley, running back
13. Tyler Davis, defensive tackle
29. Andrew Mukuba, safety
32. Will Putnam, offensive lineman
38. Cade Klubnik, quarterback
41. Walker Parks, offensive lineman
43. Xavier Thomas, defensive end
47. Barrett Carter, linebacker
50. Ruke Orhorhoro, defensive tackle
Sept. 30 at Duke (four)
11. Graham Barton, offensive tackle
20. DeWayne Carter, defensive tackle
23. Riley Leonard, quarterback
36. Brandon Johnson, safety
Oct. 7 at Louisville (three)
15. Bryan Hudson, offensive lineman
31. Jamari Thrash, receiver
40. Stephen Herron, linebacker
Sept. 9 at NC State (two)
3. Aydan White, cornerback
5. Payton Wilson, linebacker
Oct. 28 vs. Pittsburgh (two)
26. Matt Goncalves, offensive lineman
28. Rodney Hammond Jr., running back
Nov. 18 vs. Wake Forest (one)
22. Jasheen Davis, defensive lineman