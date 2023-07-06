Top ACC players Notre Dame will be playing in 2023

In exchange for retaining its football independence, Notre Dame plays a certain number of ACC opponents every season. The only other sport in which Notre Dame is not an ACC member is hockey, which plays in the Big Ten. While old-school Irish fans might long for the days of the program being able to schedule almost anyone at anytime, some often forget that this arrangement means some thrilling football. The home wins over recent powerhouse Clemson in 2020 and 2022 are two examples.

College football isn’t back yet, but you still can look at the rosters and see which quality players play for whom. Twitter’s Big Game Boomer has done just that and come up with a list of the top 50 ACC players for the upcoming season. When you look at the list, you’ll see the Irish have many of them set to face them. Let’s see who the Irish are playing when you take away the players whose teams aren’t on their schedule:

Nov. 4 at Clemson (10)

7. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., linebacker

10. Will Shipley, running back

13. Tyler Davis, defensive tackle

29. Andrew Mukuba, safety

32. Will Putnam, offensive lineman

38. Cade Klubnik, quarterback

41. Walker Parks, offensive lineman

43. Xavier Thomas, defensive end

47. Barrett Carter, linebacker

50. Ruke Orhorhoro, defensive tackle

Sept. 30 at Duke (four)

11. Graham Barton, offensive tackle

20. DeWayne Carter, defensive tackle

23. Riley Leonard, quarterback

36. Brandon Johnson, safety

Oct. 7 at Louisville (three)

15. Bryan Hudson, offensive lineman

31. Jamari Thrash, receiver

40. Stephen Herron, linebacker

Sept. 9 at NC State (two)

3. Aydan White, cornerback

5. Payton Wilson, linebacker

Oct. 28 vs. Pittsburgh (two)

26. Matt Goncalves, offensive lineman

28. Rodney Hammond Jr., running back

Nov. 18 vs. Wake Forest (one)

22. Jasheen Davis, defensive lineman

