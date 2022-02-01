Top 8 standouts from Packers’ 2021 season

The Green Bay Packers’ 2021 season has come and gone. Matt LaFleur’s team clinched the NFC North and also amassed 13 wins for the third straight year.

Unfortunately, another exciting season came to a brutal end in the playoffs. A complete no-show from the offense and an abysmal performance by special teams led to the team’s demise against the now eliminated San Francisco 49ers.

Green Bay has already started to correct some of its mistakes. On Tuesday, reporting from Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel revealed the Packers will move on from special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton, an in-house hire by Matt LaFleur who failed to turn around a unit that has struggled for years. However, the Packers’ work has just begun. We are still awaiting a decision from Aaron Rodgers and face the uncertainty of the salary-cap jockeying that needs to happen to build a competitive team.

Luckily, we have an entire offseason to speculate on what the future might look like in Green Bay. Now feels like a good time to reflect. The Packers benefitted from tremendous performances on their way toward a successful regular season. Some of these performances came from players expected to have good years, while others no one could have seen coming.

As we look back at the 2021 season, let’s highlight the standouts from an entertaining year.

QB Aaron Rodgers

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Rodgers certainly could have played better against the 49ers, but that doesn’t erase everything he accomplished this past season. He’s expected to win his fourth NFL MVP award after accumulating 4,115 passing yards and 40 total touchdowns while throwing just four interceptions and creating a passer rating of 111.9. Rodgers led the NFL in passer rating for the second straight season and also posted the second-highest completion percentage of his career at 68.9 percent. When the AP announces the winner of the 2021 Most Valuable Player Award of Thursday, Feb. 10, Rodgers should be the one called to the podium.

Story continues

WR Davante Adams

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

2021 marked another record-setting year for Green Bay’s All-Pro receiver. Adams broke Jordy Nelson’s single-season yardage record and also passed his own receptions record in the same season. This earned him his second first-time All-Pro honor and his fifth Pro Bowl selection. Adams’ 1,553 receiving yards finished third in the league, while his 123 receptions trailed only Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams. Adams is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL and expects to be paid like it when he enters the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. The Packers must find a way to retain the best pass-catcher in team history while also getting under the salary cap.

RB AJ Dillon

Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

The former second-round draft pick really started to come into his own this season as he led the team with 803 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns. Dillon also proved to be a reliable receiving threat with 34 catches on 37 targets for 313 yards and two touchdowns. His yards per carry average took a hit compared to his rookie season, but that was to be expected with a larger workload. Dillon did a great job replacing Jamaal Williams as the complimentary back to Aaron Jones and is now making a name for himself as one of the best power-backs in the league. According to Pro Football Focus, Dillon finished 16th in rushing yards after contact.

DT Kenny Clark

(AP Photo/David Banks)

Clark was the driving force behind Green Bay’s new and improved defense. Every week, his film could stack up against the best defensive linemen in the league. Finally, Clark is starting to get the recognition he deserved as he was named to his second Pro Bowl in 2021. His 4.0 sacks aren’t much to write home about, but his quarterback pressures were among the best at his position. PFF credited Clark with 64 pressures, which ranked fourth among all defensive linemen. He added 48 tackles and six tackles for loss to his stat line.

Edge Preston Smith

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Not many wanted or thought Smith would be back in 2021, but fans and the Packers are glad he was. He produced the second-best season of his career and saw a massive pivot from the previous year. Smith recorded only 4.0 sacks in 2020 but this year more than doubled that total to 9.0. His run defense improved immensely, and his pressures also saw a sizable increase from 26 to 62. Smith’s 62 pressures finished tied for 10th among edge rushers. The Packers would be wise to try and re-work Smith’s deal to keep him around for at least one more year.

Edge Rashan Gary

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsi

While Smith saw noticeable improvement, Gary was the best pass rusher for Green Bay’s defense. With Za’Darius Smith out for basically the entire season, Gary stepped up hugely and showed why he was a 12th overall pick back in 2019. His 9.5 sacks led the team also resulted in a new career-high. Gary was named a Pro Bowl alternate for his play in 2021 but could have easily been a starter. Maxx Crosby was the only edge rusher to top Gary’s 81 pressures this season. Gary established himself as one of the top players at his position and made a statement with his two sacks against San Francisco to end the season. Green Bay’s pass rush will be in good hands as long as Gary is around.

CB Rasul Douglas

Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Perhaps the greatest in-season pickup of 2021 if not ever. Signed from the Arizona Cardinals practice squad on October 6, Douglas would go on to appear in 12 games for the Packers, starting in nine. He led the team with five interceptions, including the game-winner against his former team in Week 8. A month after his heroic against the Cardinals, he added a pair of pick-sixes in back-to-back weeks. Douglas’ magic was truly remarkable as it seemingly came out of nowhere. Prior to getting named a Pro Bowl alternate, he spent time on three different teams before landing in Green Bay. Now the team will desperately try to retain his playmaking ability if it doesn’t cost too much.

LB De'Vondre Campbell

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

From NFL afterthought to All-Pro, that is the story of De’Vondre Campbell. Brought in off the street in June, Campbell finished the 2021 season with 146 tackles, 2.0 sacks, and two interceptions. This made Campbell the second-rated linebacker by PFF and earned him a first-team All-Pro recognition. Campbell was a transformative piece to the defense as he was seemingly everywhere at once on any given play. His speed and instincts flashed against the run and the pass to help get the Packers’ defense over the hump. Simply put, Green Bay’s defense doesn’t finish in the top 10 without Campbell. Hopefully, he and the Packers can reach a new deal to cement a position that has given this team headaches for almost a decade.

1

1