Top 75 prospects at the end of the college regular season
Thanksgiving weekend brought the 2023 college football regular season to a close. Rivalry weekend was a great end to an interesting season. It also marks a good time to update the 2024 NFL draft prospect rankings.
Some of the prospects here have played their final college football games. With so many underclassmen, it’s possible some will opt to stay in college for 2024, too.
There is still considerable film work and study to be done even before we get to the postseason all-star bowls, pro days and the scouting combine in Indianapolis. Right now, I’ve gone through about one-fifth of the college game film and All-22 that I’ve accumulated through the year. I’ve seen exactly one FCS game and one D-II game (in person).
In short, changes will happen. But right now, this is how I see the prospects overall. Remember, big board rankings are not predictions of when a player will be drafted. That’s what mock drafts are for…
1. Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
2. Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
Pending Maye’s injury status, unfortunately.
3. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
4. Jer'Zhan Newton, DT, Illinois
5. Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
6. Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
7. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
8. Caleb Williams, QB, USC
9. Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
10. Xavier Legette. WR, South Carolina
11. Patrick Paul, OT, Houston
12. Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
13. Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
14. Malik Nabors, WR, LSU
15. Graham Barton, OL, Duke
16. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
17. Cooper Beebe, IOL, Kansas State
18. Tyler Nubin, S, Minnesota
19. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
20. Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
21-30
21. Leonard Taylor, DT, Miami FL
22. Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
23. Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
24. Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
25. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
26. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
27. T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas
28. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas
29. J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
30. Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
31-40
31. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
32. Kalen King, CB, Penn State
33. J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
34. Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson
35. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
36. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
37. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
38. Josh Newton, CB, TCU
39. Trey Benson, RB, Florida State
40. Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
41-50
51-75
51. Raheim Sanders, RB, Arkansas
52. Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah
53. Brandon Dorlus, DE, Oregon
54. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia
55. Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
56. Sedrick Van Pran, IOL, Georgia
57. Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
58. T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State
59. Michael Hall, DT, Ohio State
60. Calen Bullock, S, USC
61. Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan
62. Cole Bishop, S, Utah
63. Christian Mahogany, IOL, Boston College
64. Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State
65. Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia
66. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State
67. Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane
68. Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama
69. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
70. Rod Moore, S, Michigan
71. Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson
72. Howard Cross III, DT, Notre Dame
73. Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
74. Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State
75. Beau Brade, CB, Maryland
*Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, Washington State QB Cameron Ward and Texas QB Quinn Ewers were not considered for this draft class