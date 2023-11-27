Top 75 prospects at the end of the college regular season

Thanksgiving weekend brought the 2023 college football regular season to a close. Rivalry weekend was a great end to an interesting season. It also marks a good time to update the 2024 NFL draft prospect rankings.

Some of the prospects here have played their final college football games. With so many underclassmen, it’s possible some will opt to stay in college for 2024, too.

There is still considerable film work and study to be done even before we get to the postseason all-star bowls, pro days and the scouting combine in Indianapolis. Right now, I’ve gone through about one-fifth of the college game film and All-22 that I’ve accumulated through the year. I’ve seen exactly one FCS game and one D-II game (in person).

In short, changes will happen. But right now, this is how I see the prospects overall. Remember, big board rankings are not predictions of when a player will be drafted. That’s what mock drafts are for…

Pending Maye's injury status, unfortunately.

3. Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

7. Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

8. Caleb Williams, QB, USC

14. Malik Nabors, WR, LSU

14. Malik Nabors, WR, LSU

15. Graham Barton, OL, Duke

17. Cooper Beebe, IOL, Kansas State

19. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

21-30

21. Leonard Taylor, DT, Miami FL

22. Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

23. Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

24. Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

25. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

26. Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

27. T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas

28. Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

29. J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

30. Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

31-40

31. Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

32. Kalen King, CB, Penn State

33. J.T. Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State

34. Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

35. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

36. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

37. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama

38. Josh Newton, CB, TCU

39. Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

40. Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

41-50

51-75

51. Raheim Sanders, RB, Arkansas

52. Jonah Elliss, EDGE, Utah

53. Brandon Dorlus, DE, Oregon

54. Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

55. Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

56. Sedrick Van Pran, IOL, Georgia

57. Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

58. T.J. Tampa, CB, Iowa State

59. Michael Hall, DT, Ohio State

60. Calen Bullock, S, USC

61. Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan

62. Cole Bishop, S, Utah

63. Christian Mahogany, IOL, Boston College

64. Cade Stover, TE, Ohio State

65. Kamari Lassiter, CB, Georgia

66. TreVeyon Henderson, RB, Ohio State

67. Michael Pratt, QB, Tulane

68. Chris Braswell, EDGE, Alabama

69. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

70. Rod Moore, S, Michigan

71. Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson

72. Howard Cross III, DT, Notre Dame

73. Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State

74. Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State

75. Beau Brade, CB, Maryland

*Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, Washington State QB Cameron Ward and Texas QB Quinn Ewers were not considered for this draft class

