Top-70 recruit crystal balled to Clemson

Clemson has received a crystal ball to land one of the top recruits in the nation.

On Tuesday, one 247Sports contributor crystal balled four-star defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell to land with the Tigers.

Campbell is the No. 5 defensive lineman and the No. 69 overall recruit in the class of 2025. Clemson offered the Durham, North Carolina, native in June. At 6-foot-4 and 260 pounds, he holds 30 offers, including Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, LSU and NC State.

Clemson has seven verbal commitments to its 2025 class: four-star running back Gideon Davidson, four-star defensive lineman Amare Adams, four-star offensive tackle Easton Ware, three-star quarterback Blake Hebert, three-star tight end Logan Brooking, three-star athlete Marquise Henderson and three-star wide receiver Carleton Preston.

