Top 70 player in the 2025 class announces offer from Clemson

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson coaching staff have shown interest in one of the top recruits in the 2025 class.

A four-star linebacker in the 2025 class, Nasir Wyatt, took to social media Monday to announce that he received an offer from Clemson. One of the country’s top linebackers and overall players is on the Tigers’ radar.

According to 247Sports Composite rankings, Wyatt ranks as the No. 7 edge and No. 51 overall player in the class. Clemson reaching out to the California product must mean they see something in him, but it might be an uphill battle to land his commitment.

Currently, Wyatt holds five crystal ball predictions for Oregon by 247Sports, with one coming from 247Sports Director of Football Recruiting Steve Wiltfong. We’ll see how much progress the Tigers can make on landing the highly touted recruit.

